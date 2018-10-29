Men have countless milestones in their lives. Your first steps. Your first time eating dirt riding a BMX. Your first kiss which ended in regret and a busted lip. And of course, your first time…tying a tie.

Whilst it was acceptable to tie a bad tie back in your high school days, as a grown man there simply isn’t any excuse.

Secrets to a perfectly tied tie…

A nicely shaped symmetrical knot

A small dimple / crease slightly to the side below the knot

The tie length just reaches the top of your belt

Here are the five ways to tie a tie (and bow tie) that will get any grown-ass man through life with impeccable style and class.

The Four In Hand Knot / School Boy Knot

The first knot most guys will learn; it’s simple to do but do take note that the school boy knot works better with small collared shirts, slim lapel suits and slim ties. Tie widths of up to 7cm works best for this style of tie.

The Gentleman’s Four In Hand Knot

This one’s known as the knot of James Bond. The key is getting the dimples right for a very sartorial look. This know tells people that you know how to tie a knot. Think wide lapels and big collars. Tie widths from 5cm to 9cm is a good match for this knot.

The Tie A Half Windsor Knot

Quite traditional, the Half Windsor knot works best with wider ties as well as spread collared shirts. It’s also known as the Real Estate agent knot. Go for a tie width of 7cm or more for this knot.

The Full Windsor Knot

The internationally renowned knot of guys who say ‘my dad’s a lawyer and he’ll sue you’. It’s great for wide knots and cutaway ties as well as three piece suits. Think banking and finance big dawgs or power players. This know works best for tie widths of 9cm but anything wider than 7cm is also fine. The general rule is wide knot, wide tie.

The Bow Tie

This one is a skill every man needs to know. It takes practice but don’t be afraid to ask for help. Guys will always appreciate another man who knows how to help them tie a bow tie. There’s only one way to tie a bow tie so get this right and you’re good to go.

And there you have it. Now you’re ready for some killer examples of ties and knots that will impress the hell out of everyone in the office or at the party. And as a precautionary warning, these are the types of ties that all men should burn in a pit of fire.

Keep scrolling for some tie and knot inspiration from the men of Pitti Uomo.

