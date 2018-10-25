Ah, the classic black blazer. It’s as timeless as a vintage watch and yet it’s often the most underrated tone because men prefer a bit of colour in their lives. Well we’re going to kick off this style guide with an ancient quote from a notable philosopher. Wesley Snipes, Passenger 57: “Always bet on black.”

Here’s the many ways men can rock the black blazer with slick and masculine style.

Black Blazer & Black Jeans Combination

Black on black on black…could it get any easier than combining a black blazer with black jeans? We think not. Ensure you blazer is not too long and correctly tailored. For the denim we recommend slim fit jeans (ripped or not ripped), paired with a classic black, white or striped t-shirt followed by sneakers or boots. Even a pair of brown brogues will work nicely for contrast.

Black Blazer & Black Trousers

Much like our combination above, black trousers/chinos will also work nicely with a black blazer. The idea here is to not make this combination look like a suit. Rather it’s a great go to work or event look. Pair your blazer and black trousers with a derby shoes or loafers, then add a shirt or t-shirt to finish. An unstructured blazer might work best in this situation by keeping things relaxed. A belt is not required here.

Black Blazer & Blue Jeans

This is our favourite and most versatile combination for both work and play and travel. Every man owns blue jeans, so wear them well with a black blazer. This combination will see you to smart casual events and even a night out on the town. Pair with almost any shoe imaginable, however we like boots and sneakers for this combination.

Black Blazer & Chinos

Not the most uncommon of combinations is the chinos and black blazer. Our recommendation here is to keep this as your dressier occasion secret weapon. Combine with a printed or plain shirt, boots, sneakers or a derby shoe will do nicely. Ensure your chinos are well fitted, as too baggy won’t look right. We recommend wearing a belt for this combination too. Brown, black or blue will be just fine.

Black Blazer & T-Shirt

Lastly, the t-shirt and black blazer combination is a no-brainer. Think of it as the ‘I don’t know what to wear, so this will do’ look.

It’s the go-to for every designer and advertising creative around the world too. The trick here is to wear a t-shirt with scoop or v-neck rather than a very high cut crew neck. You want to show off a little bit of chest rather than being wrapped up like a priest. We like Acne, Topman and even Orlebar Brown for cool men’s t-shirts. Tuck (with chinos or trousers) or un tuck the t-shirt ( with jeans) to complete the look.

