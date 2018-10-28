We’re not going to make you read all the way to the bottom to reveal the answer to this popular question. The answer is yes, you can wear brown shoes with black. However we’ll also show you the right and wrong ways to wear brown shoes with any type of black suit, jeans, chinos / trousers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown shoes and black suits, yes but the colour browns makes a big difference.

Brown shoes and black jeans, yes but what kind of shoes… or boots?

Brown shoes and black chinos / pants, yes, but like above, the shoe style and colour makes a big difference.

Brown Shoes & A Black Suit

You’re probably wondering why you don’t see men wearing black suits with brown shoes more often and put simply it’s because black shoes and a black suit is safer bet.

If you’re inclined to try new things, then we recommend investing in a pair of high-quality brown oxfords, brogues and or loafers to wear with your black suit.

The most important thing to remember when wearing brown shoes with a black suit is to choose a darker shade of brown. Tan shoes will NOT be suitable. Use the images above as a guide as the right shade of brown. Any lighter than above and we would say wear black shoes instead.

Keep things as monochromatic as possible on top. Too many colours and shades will not work. Bradley Cooper’s example above is what we recommend.

The right brown shoe to wear with a black suit should look something like this…

Elegant, well-made and a darker shade of brown is our preferred style.

Brown Shoes & Black Jeans

One of my favourite combinations all year round is black jeans and brown shoes. When I say shoes I really mean brown boots. What boots? Chelsea boots, hiking boots and importantly dress boots will work superbly with a pair of black jeans.

If you don’t own a pair of boots, don’t worry. Lace up oxfords, brogues and even loafers will work just fine. In this case with denim, lighter shades of brown shoes will also be suitable. See Justin Theroux above for an example of lighter brown (even tan) boots.

The right brown boot to wear with black jeans should look something like this…

Here you can embrace your inner rock god with brown suede boots.

Brown Shoes & Black Trousers / Chinos

Last on our list is the black trouser / chinos question when wearing black shoes. Here you have more freedom to wear pretty much any type of brown and style of shoe.

We prefer the loafer, oxford or even monk strap in this scenario. Even brown leather sneakers would be suitable in this occasion.

NOTE: It’s important your trousers are not too long otherwise they will sit awkwardly on the shoe (like the image in the middle).

If you’re wearing loafers then you’ll want to ditch the socks and make sure the trouser length is on the shorter side. Complete the look with a leather jacket, black blazer or simply a well ironed t-shirt or shirt.

The right brown shoe to wear with black trousers should look something like this…

There’s almost unlimited ways a man can wear brown loafers, so invest well.

There you have it, a simple guide on how to wear brown shoes with a black suit.