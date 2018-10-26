The snapback first became popular when American baseball players adopted the cap as part of their uniforms in the 1950s. Then the 90s hit, and the snapback officially became a part of pop culture and popular fashion. The style was adopted by urban musicians across the US, from N.W.A on the west coast to Mobb Deep on the east coast.

The look fell out of fashion at the end of the millennium, but it’s back in full force now that artists like Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Jay-Z have been seen sporting them again. Ever wondered what to wear with a snapback? Well, read on.

Snapback & A Shirt

Snapbacks are not for gym or casual only. Instead think about wearing a snapback with a shirt (chambray, button down or denim) and chinos to smarten up your look. Here we recommend a snapback that’s as plain as possible rather than loud over the top slogans or branding. Pair with sneakers (not dress shoes) and you’re good to go.

Snapback & Bomber Or Leather Jackets

When the temperature drops you’re going to need to keep things warm with a good jacket or coat and your snapback. Whether you opt for denim, leather or a flight ready bomber, ensure you pair it back with a basic t-shirt. Again, avoid heavy logos if you want a smart casual vibe. Sneakers or boots will work best in this situation. Ripped denim is a recommended winner too. Attempt tracksuit pants at your own risk, rather cuffed tailored trousers are a better solution.

Snapback & Activewear

David Beckham is perhaps the kind of wearing a snapback when it comes to activewear. Always on the go with the family, the former athlete is your go-to daily inspiration for sweats. We like wearing the snapback in the gym to keep hair out of your eyes when training hard. Wearing it backwards is totally acceptable here too. If you’re sweating a lot then go for a synthetic or sweat wicking snapback so it doesn’t get smelly. Wash the snapback afterwards in cold water.

Snapback & Hoodies/Sweats

This option is very casual. Sweats and hoodies are your ‘I don’t give a shit’ choice for wearing a snapback. Think running down to the shops to get milk rather than attending an event. If your income allows you may want to try a Gucci or Supreme hoodie for that street credibility, however a hoodie is a hoodie so don’t overthink this. Perhaps try John Elliott for a nice plain hoodie to wear your NY Yankees snapback with. Stick to jeans and joggers down below.

Snapback & Smart Casual Or Formal

Lastly, there may be some occasions where wearing a snapback and formal attire is required. We can’t think of any occasions this has happened to us, but if you’re perhaps balding then this option will work for you. Ensure you go for a basic snapback and let your suit or blazer do the talking. Pair it down with a t-shirt or knitwear. What about a tuxedo and snapback? We would avoid that unless you’re trying to make a fashion statement.

