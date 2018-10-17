Distressed and ripped denim first made its debut back in the early 2000’s when Tsubi (now Ksubi) famously painted, ripped and chopped men’s jeans for the masses. Pretty soon everyone was doing it. The ripped jeans trend dropped off in the early 2010’s only to be revived in the past few years. Today the likes of Scott Disick, Kanye West, Justin Theroux and other Hollywood celebrities make ripped denim part of their every day casual attire.

The shredded look is still on trend and this guide should help you style and wear your ripped jeans with the upmost class… if there can be such a thing.