Johnnie Walker Have Released A $35,000 Bottle Of Whisky

Well this is a minor upgrade from your usual $30 of Red Label. Johnnie Walker, the affordable go-to whisky for years have finally gone premium. And by premium we mean insanely expensive. The US$25,000 (AU$35,000) John Walker Masters’ Edition is the whisky maker’s most collectible bottle yet.

This serious coin also guarantees you a Scotch whisky that’s been aged for 50 years – the first ever from the Scottish distillery – that’s limited to just 100 bottles worldwide.

The six single malt whiskies that have been blended to create the Masters’ Edition originate from historic distilleries owned by John Walker which operated between 1805 and 1857. Five of those six distilleries no longer exist today so that gives you an idea of what you’re getting in this five-digit Johnnie Walker expression.

Helping to justify this hefty price tag is a bespoke double case black crystal Baccarat decanter which is individually numbered and housed in a wooden cabinet crafted by N.E.J. Stevenson, Cabinet Makers by Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen.

Would you pay $35,000 for a bottle of Jonnie Walker? Obviously, if you have to ask…

