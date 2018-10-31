6 Most Important Investments You Can Make At Louis Vuitton For Today & The Future

This feature has been produced in partnership with Louis Vuitton

It takes a special kind of name to stay at the top of the fashion game for over 150 years. Some may call it luck, but Louis Vuitton calls it the nature of modern reinvention. And the benefits are here for every man’s taking.

The French luxury label’s propensity to do things differently – and more importantly, first – is testament to the fashion house’s unyielding creative drive.

As the label’s former Artistic Director of menswear, Kim Jones famously brought the world of high fashion to streetwear with the LV x Supreme collaboration which would grow into a global designer movement to be reckoned with.

With Off-White’s Virgil Abloh taking over the reins as Louis Vuitton’s latest creative head of menswear, the label is once again poised to bring a bold new dimension to a traditional name built on French designer pedigree.

This same concept doesn’t just dominate menswear. The aesthetic expertise of Marc Newson, one of the world’s hottest industrial designers of the moment, has also been tapped to create Louis Vuitton’s latest range of rolling luggage.

Pushing the boundaries of the new with a direct lineage to the old has never looked this good if you want to futureproof your wardrobe.

Here are the six key pieces of French luxury design that you need to invest in right now.