6 Most Important Investments You Can Make At Louis Vuitton For Today & The Future

This feature has been produced in partnership with Louis Vuitton
It takes a special kind of name to stay at the top of the fashion game for over 150 years. Some may call it luck, but Louis Vuitton calls it the nature of modern reinvention. And the benefits are here for every man’s taking.
The French luxury label’s propensity to do things differently – and more importantly, first – is testament to the fashion house’s unyielding creative drive.
As the label’s former Artistic Director of menswear, Kim Jones famously brought the world of high fashion to streetwear with the LV x Supreme collaboration which would grow into a global designer movement to be reckoned with.
With Off-White’s Virgil Abloh taking over the reins as Louis Vuitton’s latest creative head of menswear, the label is once again poised to bring a bold new dimension to a traditional name built on French designer pedigree.
This same concept doesn’t just dominate menswear. The aesthetic expertise of Marc Newson, one of the world’s hottest industrial designers of the moment, has also been tapped to create Louis Vuitton’s latest range of rolling luggage.
Pushing the boundaries of the new with a direct lineage to the old has never looked this good if you want to futureproof your wardrobe.
Here are the six key pieces of French luxury design that you need to invest in right now.
Ignite Your Pioneering Spirit With The Scent Of Orage
Face it. Your ‘natural musk’ isn’t a fragrance and neither is your anti-perspirant. Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has stepped in to help men rediscover the importance of rocking a bold statement with both refinement and subtlety. The result is Orage by Louis Vuitton – one of five singular compositions in their latest collection of fragrances which faithfully captures the essence of masculine energy in a bottle. With notes of patchouli (herb plant), vetiver (earthy plant), iris (floral), bergamot (fragrant citrus) and ambrette (plant-based musk), Louis Vuitton have been able to create a scent that men will actually be proud to show off.
Future Classic In An Embroidered Varsity Jacket
The varsity jacket has come a long way since it first appeared on the backs of the Harvard University baseball team in 1865. Since then the iconic American garment has become as timeless as the suit, but it’s done so by carving out its own corner of fashion’s edgier pursuits. Louis Vuitton’s latest interpretation of the varsity jacket marries the old with the new thanks to a truly modern cut and finish embellished with vintage design cues. This comes in the form of an emblematic ‘Aloha’ motif on the back paired with contrasting ribs on the collar and shoulders. The French made jacket is completed in wool and paired with cotton poplin lining for a summery feel on the skin.
Brave The Cold With A National Park Sweat Shirt
Another staple piece of a man’s wardrobe is the sweat shirt. When the weekend calls and time is of the essence, Louis Vuitton’s National Park Sweat Shirt is the perfect cotton garment to throw on and head out without a fuss – just as life should be. The oversized motif references the quintessential national park set in an emblematic patch to show off the Italian-made garment’s weave texture. Who said you can’t stay warm whilst staying cool.
Tambour All Black & Gold: Bringing Intelligent Style To Your Fingertips
A modern world demands an intelligent device to take on life’s daily grind. Louis Vuitton have answered that call with their latest luxury accessory with brains – the French label’s first ever smartwatch. The Tambour Horizon comes in a striking All Black variant which perfectly straddles the line between designer good looks and real world connectivity. This particular model variant is finished in matte black from the dial to the case to the strap, making it a slick addition to any urban explorer’s wardrobe.
Take On The World With The Louis Vuitton x Marc Newson Horizon 70
Your greatest travels are only as memorable as the tools that help make it happen. And there’s no investment more important than the one created to carry your life on adventures. Louis Vuitton teamed up with Marc Newson, one of the world’s most influential industrial designers, to create its latest Horizon 70 rolling luggage. The external is wrapped in the French designer’s signature monogram over lightweight canvas that is accompanied by natural cowhide leather trim on a aluminium wide trolley system. On the inside the Horizon 70 features a flat interior with two zipped dividers and a pull zipper closure. Urban travellers can also future-proof their luggage with the optional Louis Vuitton Echo connected device which allows for luggage tracking across the main global airports.
Protect Your Travelling Wardrobe With Garment Cover 2 Hangers
One of the most overlooked investments for a man’s wardrobe is the garment cover. Louis Vuitton has taken the simple garment bag and amped it up to stylish and functional new levels to make this a crucial complement to any suit. The Garment Cover 2 Hangers feature the label’s iconic monogram on canvas alongside multi-way carry options for flexibility during travel. The adjustable shoulder straps are also removable whilst the rounded leather handles ensure you’ll never lose grip. A zipped closure conceals two internal removable hangers with one external hook on the outside for easy storage. In true nomadic fashion, there’s also a leather name tag to accompany the intricate leather trim details.