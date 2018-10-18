With the #MeToo movement in full force, most businesses are carefully evaluating their behaviour and crafting ad campaigns that make them seem as progressive as possible. However, Big Daddy’s Burgers, a Sydney burger chain, have taken the opposite approach, shamelessly revelling in the notion that sex sells—by filling their Instagram account with more ‘chicks’ than chips.
Your local (inarticulate) prude would call it, “tone deaf,” and your Grandma would probably have a “crisis of morality” if she saw it, but what may seem like gratuitous imagery of attractive clientele (and greasy, succulent burgers n’ fries) is actually ahead of its time. How’s that, you say? Well, feminism stopped worrying about ‘objectification’ a while back, and now recognises that it’s actually quite patronising to tell women what they can and can’t do with their bodies.
If I could get free burgers for flaunting my dad bod, I would. But that’s beside the point; although Big Daddy’s Burgers have embraced the latest Women’s Lib literature, they are problematic for a whole ‘nother reason—they’ve set the #MeToo movement back, possibly by an entire decade, by teaching an impressionable young audience that when you see something hot n’ tasty, you damn well get your hands on it.
Milkshake? Yoink.
Fries? Mine.
Cheese sticks? Get in ma belley.
Pork ribs? I will literally stab you if you try and stop me.
Burger? Yep: and pimp it out while you’re at it.
And so on and so forth. And, as we expected, this aggressive form of advertising is not without consequences. You walk in an innocent, hungry, ambitious young soul, and walk out full of calorific regret—as you’ll see below.
Before it was all sunshine and
roses bridges.
But after tasting big daddy’s deliciousness, this is the end result.
Likewise, another promising Instagram user started off a picture of class.
But one visit to Big Daddy, and she switched the wine for monounsaturated fats.
And it wasn’t just the #girlsofinstagram. Jake Montgomery, an ironman and Australian long course champion also succumbed to Big Daddy’s tacky charm and succulent gluttony.
Give me more, Daddy…
The moral of the story? There’s nothing sexy about a food coma—although reaching that state often feels better than sex. Which may be why even professional athletes and aspiring Instagram models can’t resist the politically incorrect lure of Big Daddy’s Burgers.
