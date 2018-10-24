How To Score A Winning Look At The 2018 Melbourne Cup Carnival

When race season rolls around it’s time to suit up and put on your sharpest punter’s hat. Whilst we can’t guarantee you a win on the horses, we can guarantee you a win in the wardrobe stakes with the help of HUGO BOSS.
These are coolest looks you’ll need to own this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival at Flemington.
What To Wear On Derby Day
Tradition reigns on Derby Day and that means playing by the rules when it comes to your wardrobe. Think classic tones like black and white and a hint of grey. Nothing more. Where your suit can stand out, is in the detailing. HUGO BOSS can help keep you in line with their monochrome pinstripe suit paired with white trousers, a black tie with fine patterns, solid white pocket square and black double monk strap shoes to polish it all off.
Look 1
‘Norwin’ Two Button Business Jacket – $999
‘Jenno’ White Cotton Dress Shirt – $179
‘Stanford’ Monk Strap Shoe – $699
Look 2
‘Namil/Ben2’ Double Breasted Suit – $1,299
‘Jenno’ White Cotton Dress Shirt – $179
‘Rebel’ Leather Loafer – $749
What To Wear On Melbourne Cup Day
Step out in your colourful best for the race that stops a nation. HUGO BOSS have you covered in that department with a navy double breasted number paired with polished black leather lace-ups and a pop of colour thrown in with a tie and lapel flower. At the other end of the colour spectrum, men can opt for Hugo Boss’ slim-cut linen suit made for the warmer Spring days.
Look 1
‘Namil/Ben2’ Navy Double Breasted Suit – $1,299
‘Jenno’ White Cotton Dress Shirt – $179
‘Eden’ Casual Leather Dress Shoe – $499
Look 2
‘Helford/Gander3’ Slim Fit Linen Suit – $1,199
‘T-Christo’ Slim Fit Business Shirt – $349
‘Carmons’ Leather Lace Up Shoe – $549
What To Wear On Oaks Day
This is the day where men can flirt with a touch of femininity injected to their look.
Everything from pastels to Spring colours and patterns can work on this particular day. In HUGO BOSS’ world, men can stand out for the right reasons with a seersucker suit set in sky blue paired to white trousers, suede loafers and a patterned tie and pocket square.
Another fitting option is a grey windowpane suit paired to a blue paisley print tie, blue pocket square, blue lapel flower and brown leather lace-up shoes.
Look 1
‘Nobis4’ Business Jacket – $899
‘Jenno’ White Cotton Dress Shirt – $179
‘Kensington’ Suede Loafer – $499
‘Rice3-W’ Light Slim Fit Chino Trouser – $249
Look 2
‘Huge6/Genius5’ Slim Fit Business Suit – $1,199
‘Gelson’ Regular Fit Business Shirt – $179
‘Carmons’ Leather Lace Up Shoe – $549
What To Wear On Stakes Day
Stakes Day is the more casual of the Cup Carnival days and is all about experimentation – but with respect. In the HUGO BOSS vernacular that means a slick three piece navy suit paired with loafers, a checked red shirt, blue tie, and bright pocket square. For the bold, there’s also a red suit option paired with a light red shirt, blue tie, matching pocket square and loafers.
Look 1
‘Novan5/Ben2’ Three Piece Suit – $1,299
‘Ismo’ Casual Slim Fit Cotton Shirt – $199
‘Kensington’ Suede Loafer – $499
Look 2
‘Hanry-D’ Garment Dyed Two Button Jacket & Trousers – $749 + $249
‘Jesse’ Slim Fit Cotton Dress Shirt – $219
‘Kensington’ Suede Loafer – $499