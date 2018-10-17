Handcrafted Fountain Pens Are The Status Symbol To Last You A Lifetime

The fountain pen is a timeless writing instrument which has proven its relevance in today’s society as much as it did during its first recorded mention in the 10th century.

It was around this period that leaders of the earliest Islamic states had demanded a pen that could store ink in a reservoir so that it could be held upside-down without leaking.

From there, evidence suggests that the fountain pen began gracing the hands of history’s greatest visionaries, writers and creators.

Leonardo da Vinci rocked one during the Renaissance throughout the 14th century and in his recovered journals which survive till this day, there are cross-section drawings of what appears to be a reservoir pen operated by both gravity and capillary action.

Whilst Da Vinci’s fountain pen was never found, historians studied his handwriting and noticed a consistent contrast throughout the pages, a clue which suggests he jotted down his greatest thoughts and ideas with a fountain pen instead of a quill pen – the latter of which was notorious for leaving a fading ink pattern due to the re-dipping process.

By the start of the 17th century the fountain pen’s popularity was beginning to show in Europe.

1636 saw German inventor Daniel Schwenter describing a pen made from two quills where one quill served as a reservoir for ink inside another quill.

1827 brought on the world’s first patent for the fountain pen awarded to Romanian inventor Petrache Poenaru by the French Government (pictured). And by the mid-to-late 1800s, the fountain pen had made its way to U.S soil.

Today, Montblanc, the German name behind some of the world’s finest luxury goods is continuing to pave the future for this enduring tradition of forging art and engineering.