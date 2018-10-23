And just like that, we’ve arrived at part dos of Montblanc’s smartwatch line up. Say hello to the shiny new Summit 2.

The second iteration of the Summit sees more refinement, more vintage design cues and better overall functionality added to the futuristic timepiece formula to take on names like TAG Heuer and Apple.

One of the more interesting and helpful additions though is the inclusion of the new Timeshifter app, which can provide personalised advice to wearers in order to minimise the effects of jet lag.

It works by recommending the ideal sleeping and light exposure schedule, as well as caffeine intake pointers to ensure a fast adjustment to any new time zone you may venture in.

Beyond that, the watch features a 42mm case that borrows inspiration from Montblanc’s 1858 collection – spot the oversized bezel finishing and curved sapphire glass. This unisex case design is offered in either black DLC steel, stainless steel, bicolour steel and our favourite, Grade 2 titanium.

The cases can be further combined with 11 different interchangeable straps which includes calfskin, Milanese steel, rubber sport and nylon, to create a total of more than 70,000 individual looks. Customisation is further bolstered with a built-in watch face configurator allowing for over a thousand watch face combinations.

Inside the device is an all new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset by Qualcomm – the first to ever appear in a smartwatch and yes, it is fully compatible with iOS smartphones.

The basics are also there with Google Assistant built in, full-sync with smarthphone features and a full day of battery life – extendable to an additional 3 – 5 days by activating the Time-only mode.

Other attractive propositions include Google Pay, GPS navigation and 5ATM water-resistance to make swimming with the Summit 2 possible.