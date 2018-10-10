72 Hours Of Gentlemanly Pursuits With The Vacheron Constantin FiftySix

The FIFTYSIX collection models itself off the Swiss watchmaker’s reference 6073 with a host of design elements that pay homage to the original timepiece. Most importantly though, Vacheron Constantin are making these new pieces more accessible to the everyday wearer with its retro-contemporary style that evokes both elegance and masculinity.

To appeal to a new generation without compromising its rich heritage, three models in pink gold and steel variants were developed for the FIFTYSIX collection. Each one features its own distinct appearance and functionality to suit an array of tastes.