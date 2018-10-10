72 Hours Of Gentlemanly Pursuits With The Vacheron Constantin FiftySix

We touch down in London for 72 hours of gentlemanly pursuits for the launch of the new Vacheron Constantin FiftySix collection.
When Modern Meets Classic Watchmaking
The FIFTYSIX collection models itself off the Swiss watchmaker’s reference 6073 with a host of design elements that pay homage to the original timepiece. Most importantly though, Vacheron Constantin are making these new pieces more accessible to the everyday wearer with its retro-contemporary style that evokes both elegance and masculinity.
To appeal to a new generation without compromising its rich heritage, three models in pink gold and steel variants were developed for the FIFTYSIX collection. Each one features its own distinct appearance and functionality to suit an array of tastes.
Exploring London's Rarest Beauties On Four Wheels
Rover, MG, Aston Martin and Jaguar just to name a few. We explored London’s landmarks in some of the rarest and weirdest card Great Britain ever made. Why? The Vacheron Constantin FiftySix embodies the ethos of ‘One Of Not Many’. Rare and precious objects, like these cars are collected but also enjoyed.
Defending Our Gentlemanly Honour
Bartitsu is an eclectic martial art and self-defence method originally developed in England during the years 1898–1902, combining elements of boxing, jujitsu, cane fighting, and French kickboxing. In 1903, it was immortalised by sir Arthur Conan Doyle, author of the Sherlock Holmes mystery stories, as being the martial art of gentlemen.
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
Any self respecting gentleman should refrain from taking selfies, however a masterclass in the art of elegant flat lay photography is a must. It’s here one learns the art of composition, lighting and the benefits that a beautiful watch like the FiftySix can have on an Instagram feed.
Stepping Into The World Of Abby Road Studios
The world’s most famous recording studio, Abbey Road Studio in the heart of London opened their doors (and studios) for a once in a lifetime experience. It’s here artists like The Beatles, Adele, Gnarls Barkley and Ed Sheeran have crafted their sounds to create countless number one hits around the world.
Losing Yourself In The Sounds Of Benjamin Clementine
One of Vacheron’s newest ambassadors and friends of the brand, Benjamin Clémentine set the room on fire at Abby Road studios.
Benjamin is an English artist, poet, vocalist, composer, and musician. Born and raised in London, England, Clementine later moved to Paris, France becoming homeless as a teenager. There, his performances helped him to become a cult figure in the music and art scene.
The man’s voice and music style is unique and the perfect representation of the Vacheron Constantin brand.
The Vacheron Constantin FiftySix collection is available now starting from AUD$17,300.