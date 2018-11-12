You don’t have to be a kid to get excited about the countdown to Christmas. These advent calendars are making the season merry and bright for grownups (although your inner child might still get a kick out of opening them).

Hard Liquor

Fill your heart with cheer and your belly with booze. Drinks By The Dram offers spirits enthusiasts the opportunity to sample releases at a fraction of the cost of entire bottle. It’s a mission they carry out all year round, but come holiday season, they release advent calendars for every kind of alcohol you could possibly be craving (like the Ginvent Calendar seen above).

Buy @ Drinks by the Dram

Pork Snacks

The Snaffling Pig Co is self-described as “a horde of meaty treat aficionados, with a penchant for bold flavours and good, honest produce.” Their highly coveted pork crackling advent calendar includes six different flavour variations: pigs in blankets, low and slow BBQ, maple, black pepper and sea salt, salt and vinegar, and perfectly salted.

Buy @ Snaffling Pig Co.

Beard Oil

If your face is follicly blessed, get your hands on The Bearded Man Company’s Beard Oil Advent Calendar. You’ll get the brand’s entire range of twenty-four different scents, including three new and exclusive scents only available within the calendar. Will your favourite be Black Coffee, Oak Barrel, Sicilian Lemon, or something else?

Buy @ The Bearded Man Co.

Sex Toys

Jingle those bells all night long with Lovehoney’s Big Box of Sexual Happiness Sex Toy Advent Calendar. Hidden behind the 24 doors are toys for her, toys for him, and toys for couples, along with a sprinkling of tie and tease pieces for a little light bondage. All those sexy surprises are worth US$300, but you’re getting them for only US$150.

Buy @ Love Honey Co.

Coffee

If you’re going to put up with meddling relatives and their hyperactive children, coffee is a must. KaffeBox offers a Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar that packs prime beans from 12 of Scandinavia’s top micro roasters. Each day features a unique single origin coffee in a 50g package. Alternatively, try the coffee calendar from Perkulatte.

Buy @ Kaffee Box

Craft Beer

Hoppy holidays! The Craft Beer Advent Calendar is the perfect countdown to Santa’s arrival now that you’re of legal drinking age. The 24 awesome aussie craft beers come with space-themed artwork, and will keep even the most discerning craft beer lover quiet this Christmas.

Buy @ Crafty Brew

Tools

Give your inner Ron Swanson a treat this Christmas. From manufacturer Wera, this manly twist on a festive favourite contains 24 tools hidden behind its doors. This year’s set is all about the screwdriver (plus a bottle opener, because easier access to alcohol never goes amiss on the holidays).

Buy @ Toolmart

Fly Fishing

A perfect gift for the outdoorsy man, Allure Tackle offers the world’s first fly fishing advent calendar. The fun starts on December 1 when the first door reveals a high-quality, waterproof fly box. Over the next twenty-three days, the lucky recipient unveils a new, hand-tied, fresh-water fly every day until his fly box is full, just in time for Christmas morning.

Buy @ Etsy

Socks

Historically, socks and underwear are the absolute lamest gifts. It’s a different story when they come from Welsh knitwear specialist Corgi and are designed exclusively for Mr Porter. Twenty-three drawers of the Sock Advent Calendar are stuffed with a cotton-blend pair in festive patterns. Christmas Eve reveals a luxurious cashmere and silk-blend design.

Buy @ My Porter

Grooming

When January 1 rolls around and your resolutions kick in, you’ll be thankful for this 12-piece ClarinsMen kit. The grooming products inside – including anti-fatigue eye serum, revitalising gel, and super moisture balm – will help you wipe away weeks of Christmas and New Year’s debauchery.

Buy @ Clarins

Go Big Or Go Home

We’ve already mentioned the fine wares of Drinks By The Dram, but they deserve a second shoutout for this: the finest ware of them all. Meet The Very Old & Rare Whisky Advent Calendar, a Christmas countdown so extraordinary it will set you back more than US$10,000. If you’ve been very, very nice this year, this king of all advent calendars is an exquisite way to get naughty.

Buy @ Drinks By The Dram

