Aston Martin Unveils Its First Ever SUV On A Dirty Rally Stage

Well it was only a matter of time before Aston Martin jumped onto the SUV bandwagon and here it is…the DBX.

Although in prototype form and lathered in camo paint, the car’s distinct silhouette can still be made out right down to the Vantage-esque headlights. The car which is taking part in the Welsh Rally stage as part of its shake down program will see some serious off-roading terrain ahead of its official launch in late 2019.

But before then, the car will also be put through its paces in the Arctic and the unforgiving deserts of the Middle East. And one must never forget the Nurburgring, the modern proving ground for performance cars and now SUVs.

Currently there’s no official specs on the engine and drivetrain but you can expect a hybrid variant with a V8 slotted in there somewhere.

Aston Martin Chief Engineer, Matt Becker, said in a statement: “We have already developed and tuned DBX in the driving simulator, which has enabled us to make excellent progress in advance of the first physical prototype cars being available.”

“DBX is a very different kind of Aston Martin, but we will be testing it in all conditions and across all terrains to ensure it delivers a driving experience worthy of the wings badge”

Until then, buyers of performance SUVs will have the option of the Lamborghini Urus and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk alongside a slew of other marques jumping into the segment.

Now the question is, will we be seeing Daniel Craig behind the wheel of one in his final Bond outing?