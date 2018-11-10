Coolest Ways To Drink Cognac When You Know Nothing About Cognac

Besides knowing that it hails from France and features a flavour profile that’s smoother than an oiled-up Tom Jones (don’t picture that), the occasional bar goer won’t know much else about this premium variety of brandy people like to call Cognac.

So what makes a Cognac a Cognac? Well there’s actually legal production requirements that Cognac makers need to follow before they can call their brandy Cognac.

The Cognac Process

It must be produced in the wine-growing regions of Cognac and in the departments of Charente and Charente-Maritime

Brandy must be twice distilled in copper pot stills

Aged at least two years in French oak barrels from Limousin or Tronçais

Most Cognacs spend considerably longer “on the wood” than the minimum legal requirement

Who Can Drink Cognac?

Today’s Cognac has well and truly grown beyond the tastes of ‘that-dapper-old-guy-in-a-corner-with-a-cigar-and-three-piece-suit’.

According to Romaric Behaghel who is the ambassador for Martell, Cognac used to be a must-have in the back bars, nightclubs and collector cabinets, but these days patrons can use them to make all sorts of cocktails to suit any occasion whether it be a Summer drink by the pool or a night out on the town. Most importantly, they taste insanely good.

“One has to keep in mind that Martell is a high qualitative Cognac – one of the oldest of the great houses of Cognac so it can definitely be appreciated neat if you consider bottles like Martell Cordon Bleu and Martell XO.”

Now that you have a quick crash course in what Cognac is, here are some of the freshest and most creative ways to turn them into a cocktail to suit your taste and occasion.