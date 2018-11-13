The Boutique Byron Bay Stays That Prove Luxury Is A Dish Best Served Relaxed

Waves. Wax. Wind. Whether you’re scrunching your toes in the sand, cruising the waves at The Pass or listening to the sounds of nature in the rainforest, Byron Bay is one of the most relaxing places to visit in Australia.

Forget the ‘trustafarians’ and hipsters, Byron Bay is still the ultimate getaway—if you know where to look.

And while there’s nothing wrong with a dishevelled hostel or cheap Airbnb, these epic hotels and accommodation will lend a certain sheen to your stay that you’ll be sure to look back on fondly (money doesn’t buy happiness, but good memories sure can go a long way).

These are the coolest hotels in Byron bay, that serve as the ultimate springboard for surfing, swimming, eating, drinking, catching up with family, or simply relaxing.

The Byron

From the moment you arrive at The Byron, you’ll soon realise you aren’t alone: you share this resort and spa shares with the ravishing rainforest, jewel-coloured birds and butterflies. So why not make your own nest here, at this tropical retreat near Tallow Beach? If you don’t feel like making the gentle stroll down to the sand, The Byron’s glittering pool is shielded by trees and greenery, and backs onto an excellent restaurant and an award-winning spa. From the adjacent Deluxe Spa Rooms to the Superior Suites, The Byron has something for everyone from Honey-mooners to families (and even singles) looking to indulge.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $322 per night.

28 Degrees Byron Bay

Barefoot luxury at its finest, 28 degrees Byron Bay allows you to soak up Australia’s easternmost point in comfort-drenched style. All rooms feature a king bed with organic linen, a private ensuite, air-conditioning, heating and wifi, which makes them as appropriate for a ‘babymoon’ (or honeymoon) as they are for ‘digital nomads’ looking to work in style. Whether you’re after a room with a private garden and plunge pool (for the ultimate relaxation experience) or a Main Master with lighthouse views, 28 degrees has something for you. Best suited to couples, this resort is a true oasis every city slicker needs in their life.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $352 per night.

Halycone House

Aptly named Australia’s most unique beachside property, Halycone House is a boutique stay to keep your eye on. Fashioned by Ana Spiro, an eclectic interior designer, Halycone House is synonymous with antique furniture, fabric upholstered walls, luxurious king size beds and private balconies. Located right on Cabarita beach, about a 40 minute drive north of Byron (15 minutes south of the Gold Coast), this getaway epitomises the Australian coastal holiday spirit: welcoming, relaxed, comfy.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $500 per night.

Raes On Wategos

An exclusive boutique retreat with a price to match, Raes on Wategos is a luxe Byron Bay stay in an even more luxurious beachfront setting. The perfect place for those who love to sunbake, read, swim and indulge in fine wine, Raes on Wategos has a spa, cellar bar, and secluded penthouse accommodation with breathtaking views. Bonus features include: sunken baths, smart TV’s and outdoor day beds.

Book @ Raes From $650 per night.

Elements Of Byron

When it comes to luxury Byron Bay accommodation you know the drill: pool, spa, bar, beach. But The Elements of Byron takes it a step further, intertwining award-winning design with breath-taking nature. With eight deluxe free standing villas set back mere metres from Belongil beach and creek, a stay here means indulging in facilities like unlimited in house movies, premium bedroom and ensuite accessories, and tailored full body spa experiences.

Book @ Booking.com From $323 per night.

