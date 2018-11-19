It’s not magic. It’s just Eddie Redmayne effortlessly traversing between casual and formal attire like an absolute champion. Again.

The lead actor in the next J.K. Rowling saga rocked up to the premiere of ‘Animales Fantasticos: Los Crimenes De Grindelwald’ (that’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) in Madrid over the weekend and he did it decked out in Gucci’s more reserved streetwear looks.

The result? Eddie Redmayne has more Gucci flex than your local Gucci gang.

Redmayne clinically paired his black Gucci bomber complete with the oversized bee motif and red piping details along with fitted black chinos, a simple white tee, Gucci leather sneakers, a slim leather belt and a sneaky Omega timepiece.

Now take note of this as it’s a prime example of how to dress up with a very limited number of wardrobe pieces – a notion we touched on recently with how to rebuild your wardrobe in just 16 pieces.

In regards to Redmayne’s look, it’s one of the easiest to pull off. White sneakers are already pretty versatile so pair it with fitted bottoms and you’re already halfway there. The statement piece sits atop whether it be a shirt, blazer or designer bomber like Redmayne’s.

