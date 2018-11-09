Redmayne. Eddie Redmayne. Whilst he’s not in the running as the next 007, his dress sense certainly says otherwise.

Overnight Redmayne stepped out in Paris for the premiere of his fantasy film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. What’s worth mentioning is the fact that the British actor absolutely owned it on the red carpet by showing men exactly how to wear a suit with a coat.

The immaculately tailored overcoat is finely tucked in through the waist and worn over an equally tailored grey suit. The coat which looks to be a Prada or Burberry item is made of mohair and features a satin finish on the underarm side. The trousers meanwhile sit well at a shorter length to show off his polished black oxford shoes.

Moving back to the top, Redmayne has kept it classic with a crisp white white paired to a burgundy tie with an emblem.

We say no more. Hit the gallery to see how Redmayne owned the red carpet with this winning look.

