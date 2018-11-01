When Eddie Redmayne ditches the wizard threads he tends to opt for something more stylish and contemporary. Case in point: this sweet Thom Browne signature suit in grey.

There was one thing the Fantastic Beasts actor seemed to have forgotten though…dun,dun,dun – how to tie a tie.

Redmayne rocked up to the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald premiere in Beijing recently in a dapper three-piece suit paired to a charcoal cardigan with the label’s signature tri-colour piping. The look was polished off with a classic Presidential fold pocket square, specs hanging off the pocket, a monochrome tie and black brogues to go with the cropped trousers.

A winner in the wardrobe? No doubt. But we still can’t get over what’s going on with the tie. Given that other men like Lionel Messi and a host of NBA stars have also rocked the Thom Browne suit in the same ‘school boy tie’ manner, it’s likely to just be the label’s signature look to show off the aforementioned tri-colours in a classy yet edgier way. Regardless, our opinion is that it just looks a bit sloppy. Tighten up that bad boy and you’ll have one of the best looking suits out there.

