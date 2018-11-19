How A 200 Year-Old Company Created One Of Today’s Most Versatile Luxury Watches

This feature has been produced in partnership with Girard-Perregaux

Building a fast car. Putting a man on the Moon. Creating a wearable luxury watch that can be taken from boardroom to bar. These all sound like pragmatic challenges but there’s one thing they all have in common: countless years of innovation, experimentation and expertise invested to ensure they succeed in the real world.

In the luxury watch space, it takes more than just a quick strap change and a shirt-rub to create a timepiece that can demonstrate real world versatility. For Girard-Perregaux which was founded in 1791, it took over two centuries to perfect this craft so that they could conceive the timepieces of today.

From holding eighty patents in the watchmaking game to being the first to design a mechanical movement at high frequency, Girard-Perregaux have hit countless milestones, but none more so than their Swiss chronograph which can seamlessly transition between a professional and casual setting with ease.

This is the story of the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph, a watch which continues to stand the test of time against the requisites of today’s multi-faceted man.