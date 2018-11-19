How A 200 Year-Old Company Created One Of Today’s Most Versatile Luxury Watches

This feature has been produced in partnership with Girard-Perregaux
Building a fast car. Putting a man on the Moon. Creating a wearable luxury watch that can be taken from boardroom to bar. These all sound like pragmatic challenges but there’s one thing they all have in common: countless years of innovation, experimentation and expertise invested to ensure they succeed in the real world.
In the luxury watch space, it takes more than just a quick strap change and a shirt-rub to create a timepiece that can demonstrate real world versatility. For Girard-Perregaux which was founded in 1791, it took over two centuries to perfect this craft so that they could conceive the timepieces of today.
From holding eighty patents in the watchmaking game to being the first to design a mechanical movement at high frequency, Girard-Perregaux have hit countless milestones, but none more so than their Swiss chronograph which can seamlessly transition between a professional and casual setting with ease.
This is the story of the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph, a watch which continues to stand the test of time against the requisites of today’s multi-faceted man.
Revival In The Finest Form
The Laureato name is familiar for a good reason. Having first debuted in 1975 as a Quartz chronometer during a time where traditional movements were struggling to maintain relevance, Girard-Perregaux also happened to launch one of their most iconic watch designs.
With its sporty chic aesthetic married to a subtle degree of masculinity, the Laureato was a showcase of Girard-Perregaux’s unique design formula, a signature that would help induct the model amongst the watchmaker’s most illustrious chronograph expressions.
Today, that revival continues with a brand new collection of chronographs carrying the Laureato’s winning design formula of its predecessors. The goal? To be the most comfortable daily-worn luxury watch ever made.
Versatility In A Proven Design
Over its 43 year model life there has been no shortage of Laureato chronographs to choose from. More importantly, its extensive run has been defined by a polished octagonal bezel fitted to an integrated case sans lugs or loops.
It’s a seamless design which flows onto an equally recognisable metal bracelet to form a natural extension of the case. The utilisation of 904L steel is further distinguished by its high chromium content. Whilst particularly hard to machine, this robust metal is endowed with superior corrosion resistance and exceptional radiance after polishing.
The versatility aspect stems from the watchmaker’s interpretation of the principles of ergonomics, volume and style – three design pillars which give birth to a broad array of chronograph versions to suit just about every taste.
Whether it’s a meeting you’re tackling or a weekend sports event, the Laureato Chronograph will feel right at home thanks to its solidly elegant build.
Your most stylish wingman on the wrist begins here.
Laureato Chronograph 42mm
Technical Details
Ref: 81020-11-131-11A
Material: 904l Stainless Steel
Diameter: 42mm
Case-back: Closed
Dial: Silver Clou de Paris with contrasting black subdials
Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m)
Strap: Steel
Movement:GP03300-0137 Self-winding mechanical movement
Power reserve: Min. 46 hours
Technical Details
Ref: 81020-11-431-BB4A
Material: 904l Stainless Steel
Diameter: 42mm
Case-back: Closed
Dial: Navy Blue Clou De Paris with matching blue subdials
Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m)
Strap: Navy Blue Alligator with Folding Clasp
Movement: GP03300-0137 Self-winding mechanical movement
Power reserve: Min 46 hours
Technical Details
Ref: 81020-52-432-BB4A
Material: Eighteen Carat Rose Gold
Diameter: 42mm
Case-back: Closed
Dial: Navy Blue Clou De Paris with matching blue subdials
Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m)
Strap:Navy Alligator with Folding Clasp
Movement: GP03300-0137 Self-winding mechanical movement
Power reserve: Min 46 hours