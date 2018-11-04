Blue is the new black. Versatile in summer, winter, corporate or for pleasure. Blue has never been more popular for men’s suits. The spectrum ranges from bright Napoli blues, to lighter hues and of course darker midnight and navy blue suits which can be worn with almost anything.

Knowing what to wear with a blue suit can be a difficult and sometimes boring task. You’ll either wear more blue, or you’ll pick some random colour and really mess things up. Then comes the question, do I wear brown shoes or black? What about the shirt, will pink or white work? So many questions.

To help answer a few, we’ve put together a selection of our favourite street, celebrity and catalogue shots that showcase the very best in blue suits. Within there’s over 50 examples of men doing blue suits like men should. You’ll find we’re covered single breasted as well as some double breasted suits.

Simple Rules To Follow When Wearing A Blue Suit

Stick with a crisp white shirt, or a lighter shade of pink or blue. These colours create a little contrast allowing your blue suit to pop.

When it comes to ties the world is your oyster. I prefer black or navy but red, burgundy and greens will also work too.

As mentioned above both black or brown shoes acceptable. Lace ups or loafers are fine.

If your suit is well fitted and shorter in the legs and body then feel free to wear a polo shirt and some sneakers with it. It will make a nice change in Summer.

What To Look For When Buying A Blue Suit

Avoid shades that don’t work for business e.g. no baby or electric blues.

Choose a good quality cloth.

Avoid rubbish shiny fabric.

Choose a suit that you can separate for different occasions.

Cotton and linen suits are better for summer while wool and cashmere blends are more appropriate for Winter.

Avoid polyester – you don’t want to look like Homer Simpson.

Go for a patch pocket suit jacket if you want to try something different.

The Best Blue Suit Shirt, Shoes & Tie Combinations

Best Shirts To Wear Wirth A Blue Suit

You want the good news? Pretty much any shirt colour will work with a blue suit. I mean almost any. Maybe not green or mustard yellow, but other colours in the spectrum will always compliment a blue suit. If we’re to pick a few favourite shirt colours to rock with a blue suit then it would be white, light blue, pink and of course black. Polka dots are okay as too are small subtle stripes. Large stripes are best left to bankers and dodgy lawyers you see on TV.

Wearing A Blue Suit With & White Shirt

The blue suit and white shirt combination is always a winner. It’s classic and is the one combination that requires the least amount of effort for a man. Ensure the shirt is well fitted and a touch of shirt cuff can always be seen. If you’re not wearing a tie a larger collar is helpful to ensure it stays tucked underneath the blazer lapels at all times.

Wearing A Blue Suit With & Blue Shirt

Another winning suit and shirt combination is the blue suit and blue shirt one two knockout punch. It keeps the tones cool and complimentary and allows you to have some fun with your pocket square. Go wild, we say. Opt for cufflinks for more formal occasions and buttons for the work day. Here you can opt for a dark navy blue shirt too, especially if it’s an evening event.

Wearing A Blue Suit With & Pink Shirt

Real men wear pink they say. We agree. The pink shirt is more suited to the daring gentleman who likes to make a bold statement. A bright blue suit and a bright pink shirt may be too much, so choose whether you want the suit to shout or the shirt. Complete the look with a purple or blue tie. Don’t feel like your pocket square needs to be pink too. Have some fun here, maybe go for blue.

Blue Suit & Black Shirt

A great option for an evening event is the black shirt with a blue suit. Think James Bond does a cocktail party. This works best with dark grey or black shirts combined with navy and darker tones of blue suits. It’s a safer option than brighter and lighter blue suits.

The Best Ties To Wear Wirth A Blue Suit

Polka dots, stripes, texture or just plain tie will all work with a blue suit. Your challenge is to find the best colour to match your suit’s fabric and texture. If you want a loud shirt and tie combination then ensure your suit is plain, if you have a loud suit, then opt for fewer patterns and bright colours / patterns on your tie.

Wearing A Blue Suit With A Blue Tie

Classic and elegant. Blue on blue on blue is always a winner. Our recommendation is to choose a tie with heavy texture. It will help seperate the blue suit and blue tie, giving you a interesting look. You’ll soon notice how many people comment on ‘how they love the texture of your tie’.

Wearing A Blue Suit With Red, Burgundy & Pink Ties

For the sake of simplicity we’re grouping the ‘reds’ into one category. This includes brown, salmon and coral. The short answer is red ties match a blue suit better than any other suit colour. The red tie blue suit combo is also a favourite of Donald Trump. It’s known as the ‘power look’. Wear it with pride in the workplace, however if you want to be a touch more discreet and relaxed then we recommend pink, coral, brown or burgundy.

Wearing A Blue Suit With & Black Or Grey Tie

Credit: dresslikea.com / itsamansclass.com

The blue suit with a black tie doesn’t scream creativity. It’s more of a classic look more suited to the office than a day at the races or a fancy cocktail party. In some cases where your blue suit has a little more flair, then the black tie can be a perfect combination (see above). Alternatively a blue suit and grey tie combination is best worn with a grenadine or heavy textured type of tie. The texture will subtly draw attention to your look without the need for stripes or bold colour.

Do You Wear Brown or Black Shoes With A Blue Suit? The Answer Is Simple…

Brown or black is the question. Honestly, there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to this. We would recommend brown over black if your suit is a lighter colour. If your suit is dark or navy blue then a very dark brown or black shoe is better. Brogues, monk straps, oxford or loafers will be the styles of choice., Ensure they have a night shine and a more rounded shape. Remember pointy dress shoes are not the best look when wearing a suit.

