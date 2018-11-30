The Correct Way To Pronounce Famous Luxury Brand Names

Imagine you’re making your very first red carpet appearance. “Finally,” you think, “I’ve made it.”

You’re thrilled to be there, mixing and mingling with your idols, but you’re also so nervous you’re slightly concerned those nightmares about wetting yourself in public are about to become reality. Then you’re approached by an attractive reporter and she asks the inevitable question: Who are you wearing?

This is it. The make or break moment. You’re either about to solidify your status as a new red carpet superstar or become a laughingstock on YouTube. If we have anything to say about it, you’ll be option #1.

“I’m wearing Lewis Vooton,” you reply. Yikes.

Okay, so that exact situation probably won’t come up anytime soon, but you should still know how to pronounce your favourite brand names correctly. Before you earn yourself those accidental 15 minutes of dubious YouTube fame, brush up on your luxury brand name pronunciations.

A. Lange & Sohne: ah LAHN-guh und ZO-nuh

Ann Demeulemeester: ann de-MULE-eh-mee-ster

Audemars Piguet: AWE-duh-mahr PEE-gay

Baume & Mercier: BOWM ay MURSE-ee-ay

Breitling: BRITE-ling

Bulgari: BUL-guh-ree

Buscemi: boo-SEHM-ee

Balenciaga: bah-len-see-AH-gah

Christian Louboutin: Christian LOO-BOO-ton

Comme Des Garcons: comb day gar-SAWN (soft ‘n’)

Dolce & Gabbana: dol-Chey and ga-bana

Ermenegildo Zegna: ehr-men-a-JHIL-doh ZEN-yah

Façonnable: fah-so-NAH-bluh

Giuseppe Zanotti: joo-ZEPP-ee zan-OTT-ee

Givenchy: jhee-von-SHEE

Girard Perregaux: Gee-rard PEER-RE-GO

Hermès: ehr-MEZ

Hublot: OOH-blow

Jaeger-LeCoultre: zhey-ZHER leh-KOOLT

Junya Watanabe: JOON-ya wah-tah-NAH-bay

Kris Van Assche: kris van ASH

Lanvin: lahn-vahn (soft ‘n’)

Longines: LAWNG-zheen

Loro Piana: LOHR-oh pee-AHN-ah

Louis Vuitton: LOO-ee VWEE-ton

Maison Kitsuné: MAY-zohn kit-soo-NAY

Maison Martin Margiela: may-SOHN mar-tin mar-JHEL-ah

Moncler: MON-kler

Montblanc: MON-blaun

Nike: Ni-KEY

Piaget: PEE-ah-ZHAY

Roger Dubuis: Roger Du-BWAH

Saint Laurent: san luh-RAWN (soft ‘n’)

TAG Heuer: TAG-hoyer

Tudor: CHEW-dor

Vacheron Constantin: VASH-er-ahn kon-stan-TAN (soft ‘n’)

Vilebrequin: VIL-bra-ken (soft ‘n’)

Yves Saint Laurent: Eve san luh-RAWN