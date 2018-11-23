Warmer weather is on the way and with that comes fresh threads.

M.J. Bale, one of Australia’s premiere gentlemen clothiers is taking the festive season down the dapper path with cocktail party-friendly garments in floral prints, pastels, stripes, neutrals and nautical incarnations.

The looks epitomise the quintessential Australian summer thanks to the backdrop of Palm Beach alongside pieces that consist of deconstructed linen jackets, striped cotton blazers, linen and cotton chino shorts and cotton polos in soft pastels.

Linen seems to be the fabric of choice this year with M.J. Bale’s shirts all returning in stripes, checks, earthy colourways and pinks in the fabric. For those who want a bit more attention, there’s a new batch of cotton shirts in tropical and floral print shirts that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island even though you’re stuck in a storm.

And finally we have M.J. Bale’s suiting collection. Helping men take on the summer cocktail party are pieces that include a white linen-silk tuxedo jacket, navy blue & brown lightweight suits constructed and soft wool-linen suits in denim and hues of blue.

Even summer weddings aren’t off limits with the introduction of the navy Hunton tuxedo with 1-button peak label jacket.