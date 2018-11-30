Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO Is Not For Leisurely Sunday Cruisers

The AMG GT R was already formidable as the 12th fastest production car to ever lap the notorious Nurburgring (as of writing). In theory, the German marque’s new AMG GT R PRO should go one better thanks to it’s go-fast approach. And it did, according to Mercedes-AMG – by six whole seconds on the Green Hell.

Debuting at the L.A Auto Show, the AMG GT R PRO lifts racing technology directly from AMG’s GT3 and GT4 program in order to create a road car that is as close to possible as its racing counterpart.

The result is essentially a race car with headlights, number plates and a legitimate reason to say: “but officer, it’s stock!”

Oddly enough for a road-race car the power plant has remained unchanged from the GT R model. That means 430kW of power and 700Nm of torque derived from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sent to the rear wheels. Still, that’s not too shabby considering the 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds.

The performance refinement instead comes from custom driver-adjustable suspension, an adjustable front stabiliser bar and other performance chassis appointments to make cornering quicker.

There’s even added rigidity thanks to a carbon fibre panel in the rear and improved stopping power with ceramic composite brakes and forged lightweight wheels.

On the aero front the car sees a revised front splitter, spoilers, wheel arch louvers, fins and side mirrors. To finish things off, customers get the choice of a racing stripe which extends from the front of the car to the back – electric green for the grey body colour or dark grey for any other body colour.

If you want to go any faster you’ll have to wait for the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.