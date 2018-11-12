Neil Perry Reveals The Secret To Cooking A Mouth-Watering Burger

This feature has been produced in partnership with IWC Schaffhausen

There comes a time in every young person’s life when Maccas is no longer an acceptable place to take your date, but where you also don’t have enough money to treat Tinder-bae to a four course meal at Rockpool.

Contrary to popular belief, settling for an equally cheap (but marginally more classy) taco-joint or 24 hour pizza place is not the answer. Why? Because restaurant quality burgers are available at home, if you know what you’re doing.

So bust out the decent cutlery, light up a few candles, and turn the romance up to match your dude-food cooking skills: your date is going to be impressed.

And who better to learn from than Neil Perry? One of Australia’s best chefs, Neil is also an award winning restaurateur, and today he is going to give you an exclusive tutorial on how to cook the best burger of your life.

Here’s how to grill a patty that would impress even Matt Preston.

Buy Top Quality Mince

Neil says, “If you want to make burgers at home: go to a butchers shop (not a supermarket) and you ask them to take the ‘chuck’ and mince it for you.”

“The most important thing about burgers is the quality of the mince.”

Don’t Be Afraid To Get Your Hands Dirty

“Then,” he continues, “You form it into a patty, which means you work it a little bit with your hands, fold it, then push it down on the grill, flat-plate or wherever you’re doing it.”

Don’t Overdo The Salt

Unlike when he taught us how to cook a restaurant quality steak, Neil said that with burgers, you don’t want to go crazy on the salt: “It’s just pure meat, because you want that beautiful beef flavour.”

“It’s really about (lightly) seasoning it (and) cooking the bacon; then we put the buns upside down and build the burger.”

Add The Rest Of The Ingredients

Put tomato and chilli relish on top of the lightly toasted (or grilled) buns, topped with cafe zuni pickles, bacon and gently melted cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato and, of course, the beef.

Enjoy

No explanation necessary. Sit back, relax, and bask in burgerlicious glory.

