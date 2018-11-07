Ride-Sharing Services Have Increased Traffic Fatalities, Study Suggests

A faithful late night companion. An alternative to the overpriced taxi monopoly. A scourge of side-hustling yuppies. A tax-dodging multinational. Whatever you think of it, it’s hard to deny; Uber works.

Whether you go as far as economist Steven Levitt, who sees Uber as “the embodiment of what… economists would like the economy to look like” or whether you question the ethics of its “surge” pricing (which maximises profits, by balancing supply and demand), Uber and other ride-sharing services like Lyft and Cabify are steadily growing.

With this growth comes advantages. A 2016 collaborative study (between the universities of Oxford and Chicago, and Uber) found significant consumer benefits from ride-hailing services, while a 2018 University of Oxford study found that Uber drivers report higher average levels of “evaluative wellbeing” than “the broader pool of conventional (taxi) drivers.”

Not only that, but as The Economist reports, “The typical American Uber driver makes $16 per hour ($10 after expenses), higher than the federal minimum wage.”

However, these benefits come at a price. A new investigation by John Barrios of the University of Chicago and Yael Hochberg and Hanyi Yi of Rice University found that the added traffic wrought by ride-sharing services has led to a 3.5% increase in fatal car accidents.

“At a national level, this translates into 987 extra deaths a year,” (The Economist).

And that’s not all: although they are called “ride sharing services,” the reality is that gig-economy drivers are not carpooling with their customers to a common destination. As Bruce Schaller, a transport consultant points out, “Even with high levels of shared trips, funneling travelers from space-efficient modes such as public transit, biking and walking, to space-hogging sedans, SUVs and minivans is not a productive strategy to speed traffic,” (The Chicago Tribune).

“Shared rides add to traffic because most users switch from non-auto modes… In addition, there is added mileage between trips as drivers wait for the next dispatch and then drive to a pickup location.”

So is there a solution? Companies could regulate themselves—but that’s unlikely to happen. Alternatively, governments could push backs with initiatives like congestion pricing, the prioritization of public transport (and the building of dedicated bus lanes), and investment in the public sector.

“It’s no coincidence that ride-hailing’s explosive growth has taken place amid transit system collapses in several major cities,” (Schaller).

