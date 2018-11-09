Ryan Gosling is a dark horse. As an actor, country boy charm in The Notebook got him noticed with the ladies. But it wasn’t until Blue Valentine and Gangster Squad – where he rocked the black leather jacket and then cracked skulls in a corporate suit – that Gosling earned the on-screen respect from his male peers.

Sealing the deal, he took the wheel and set pulses racing in Drive, carving out his bad-boy persona in retro glory – with a minimum of fuss. And when it comes to style, his clothing remains as effortlessly on par – no acting here.

Here a five of Gosling’s major looks – hard, quick and fast.

Ryan Gosling Style: Breaking It Down

Gosling is king of casual wear. He keeps things minimal, simple and nostalgically American with a taste for white tees and washed out faded jeans. Tailored pieces are mostly bold in colour and often come subtly printed. Off-duty, he is one of those rare guys who knows how to rock singlets without looking like a douche, and can add some Euro class at the click of his finger – snap – a chino-blazer look is born, ready for the yacht.

He favours no-tie looks on the red carpet, likes to roll his sleeves and isn’t shy on accessorising with chains and all kinds of eyewear. In summary, Ryan Gosling’s style is much like his movie career. He dips into mainstream culture, but he’s quite indie at heart. And he’s always up for a leading role that requires a suave tux or dapper suit – just don’t force him to wear a tie.

Key Ryan Gosling Approved Looks

Step 1: Invest In Denim Jackets & Shirts



With a penchant for American retro, Gosling’s go-to casual jacket is the denim jacket. Replicating a vintage trucker, the actor smartens the relaxed cropped jacket with tapered jeans or chinos in natural, earthy tones: khaki, brown and denim.

Washed out boots base out the 50s aviator look, opting for monochrome black tees for sophisticated nights and a bit of pattern with a light-print tee for the day. Double denim also flies well – layering a jean-shirt, casually open at the neck.

Step 2: Invest In Bold Suits

Gosling was wearing coloured tuxedos back in 2011, before Redmayne and Leto were sporting them on the red carpet at the Oscars 2015. He attended the premiere of Drive during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made shawl collared two-button tuxedo, which fit him to perfection.

Gosling likes detail, opting for pipe-lined pockets and cross-hatched fabric for extra luxury. The maroon number pictured was from the same event – this time with a peaked lapel and statement rose gold time-piece.

Step 3: Invest In Fitted White T-Shirts

Plain white tees are a staple wardrobe piece, from the studio to street, for Gosling. Channelling a modern James Dean with a broody, focused stare, the simple casual top is worn as a Henley (open button neck) or scoop neck for extra movement (just don’t go super v-neck as man cleavage is not attractive). Chuck on a chain-of-choice with a pendant that adds sentimental value. Slim fit jeans and tan hiker boots complete the urban chill.

Step 4: Ditch The Tie For Black Tie

Stripping back formal looks is seen with Gosling’s no-tie style. But the actor gives the events a certain respect via clean single-breasted suiting with matte navy hues or grainy brown wool. Texture is everything for the Gosling suit, layered with a crisp-white shirt that sits slim and flat – worn fully button to the neck. Gosling’s collar is sharply pressed to make the look chic, so make sure you learn how to iron a dress shirt like a real man before you try this look.

Step 5: Invest In Statement Shirts & Knitwear

Unafraid of colour, Gosling rocks big printed shirts and knits at events and in the street. Bright coloured polo shirts, argyle knit patterns and shirts with piping and prints are just some of the ways Ryan adds personal flair to his suits and smart casual looks. Start by building your look with a bold coloured suit (i.e. Gosling Green) and add a light yellow Ralph Lauren polo shirt or jump of to Pringle of Scotland to get your argyle patterned knitwear.

Essential Ryan Gosling Fashion Pieces

Dress Shirts & Denim Shirts



Loyal to white, button up shirts are kept classic-coloured under suits and blazers. The Paul Smith white cotton dress shirt is the richest of these. Keeping up with Gosling’s open-neck, rolled sleeved job a lighter fabric is best. Go the Canali linen shirt. Gosling takes his tees seriously so he expects solid wear. Calvin Klein’s Genta cotton-blend jersey tee is perfect crew neck simplicity. For the henley, look to Nudie Jeans’ fairtrade organic cotton-jersey shirt, in keeping with Gosling’s indie vibe.

Jackets



The Balmain varsity jacket in wool twill shine is the closest thing to that luxe coat in Drive, and for monochrome black, Dolce and Gabanna’s Soutache bomber with trim is best. For blazers, linen wears best for Gosling’s regular trips to Cannes so go for Thom Sweeney’s Curzon slim-fit.

A Killer Tuxedo

If there’s one thing Ryan Gosling knows how to do, it’s wear a god damn tuxedo like a champion.

Bold Suits



Attending the film premieres, Gosling favors Italian tailor Salvatore Ferragamo. He wore a blue custom-made shawl collared two-button tuxedo for Drive, which fit him to perfection. For regular suiting needs, Gosling is Gucci-hooked.

Wild Knitwear



Gosling is fan of knitwear with played-down fair isle print. Moncler’s intarsia-knit sweater is an après-ski version of this. And to get the actor’s cashmere cardigan in grey, look to J.Crew.

