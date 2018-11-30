Tinder Reveals The Thirstiest Suburbs In Sydney 

When you think about upping your chances in the dating arena, you typically consider hitting the gym, eating better, brushing up on your social skills or (once the dry spell reaches inflexion) reading articles on how you can become ‘scientifically’ more attractive.

What you probably haven’t considered is your location in the world’s space-time continuum. But as it turns out, your year 10 social science teacher was right: everything has to do with Geography.

So if your dated one liners, dad bod and all consuming job aren’t reeling in the hook ups, it might not be you! You could just live in a very un-horny suburb.

Tinder have just released a ranking of the thirstiest suburbs in Sydney, in terms of right-swipes (the direction that signals one is keen to ‘match’ with a potential partner).

But before you go rent a studio apartment somewhere trendy in the city, hold up. As reported by The Daily Mail: “It seems the quieter suburbs are where the matching magic happens.”

Sitting prim in the top spot is Wetherill Park in Sydney’s west, about 34 kilometres from the city, after scoring the most ‘right-swipes’ this year.

This is followed by the Iceburgs snapping (and prolific right-swipers) of Bondi, a regular on the list, this year coming in at number two, thanks to its population of local millennials, Gen Z singles and open-minded backpackers.

North of the bridge the right-swiping saw an increase on last year, with North Sydney coming in at number three, Ryde at number six and Manly at number fifteen.

Looking west, Parramatta has since slipped down to fourth (after finishing first in 2017), while Bankstown has proved conservatism and stanced cars are no barrier to (swiping for) a hook up.

Southern suburbs dominated the rest of the list with Kogarah, Miranda, Caringbah and Brighton-le-Sands all making the top 15.

This marks a change from last year’s data, with locations like Chatswood, Hurstville and Surry Hills dropping off the radar completely.

