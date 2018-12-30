No man should need to endure a derelict pair of shoes. Not only do your shoes define the type of man you are, they can also determine whether or not you’ll get lucky with that cute bird at the bar.

This brings us to the lost art of shoe polishing. The practice traces its modern origins to the military as part of a soldier’s dress standards.

In The Beginning

The production of shoe polish was at its peak during World War I when soldiers were required to keep their boots in good nick. Following the wars, shoe polish entered the mainstream and was adopted by the wider public. These days a polished shoe is considered a fashion statement, with a high gloss finish being the desired look amongst the most discerning gents. Shoe polishes come primarily in wax, paste or cream forms and are designed to protect leather, promote shine and improve colour.

Many brands from the war era still exist today, producing products with original ingredients steeped in tradition. These brands dominate the market and are often considered the finest in their field, but they aren’t the only brands worth knowing to keep you on your shiniest feet. Click through the slideshow for our best polish picks and read below learn how to shine like a pro.

How To Polish Your Shoes Like A Magnificent Bastard

Tag a clean rag or towel and dab it in the shoe polish so you have an adequate amount to work with.

Next, place a mat or newspaper down on the floor so the polish doesn’t stain the floor.

Ensure the shoe is clean and dry, then take the polish-soaked section of the rag and rub it into the leather of the dress shoe.

Once complete, continue to work the polish into the shoe over its entirety, working across all areas of the shoes evenly. When you’re pleased with the shine, allow to dry for several minutes before wearing.

Voila. Shine bright like a diamond, you magnificent bastard.

Read on for the best shoe polish brands…