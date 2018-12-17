Welcome to Dubai, an epicenter for a lifestyle of luxury. From the world’s first 7 star hotel to the tallest mega skyscraper, this city has become a playground for the affluent and those with elaborate tastes. Each of these cool Dubai hotels have something different to offer their guests.

Spend your days strolling through lavish gardens, admiring historical architecture. Or take the adventurous route by jumping out of an airplane and renting water jetpacks.

Experience cuisines from Michelin rated chefs, followed by a night out in VIP at the Armani/Prive. Ready to book your trip? Check out our list of cool Dubai hotels to help decide where you’ll stay.

W Dubai – The Palm

From sunup to sundown, there’s no chance to get bored at W Dubai – The Palm. The buzzy new hotel brings the best of art, music, design, fashion and food to the Palm Jumeirah, along with the high standard of hospitality you’d expect from this globally acclaimed brand. Daytime hours tempt guests with bean bags on the beach, water sports for adrenaline junkies, and R&R at AWAY Spa. Watch sunset from the SoBe rooftop, then fuel up at one of two celebrity chef restaurants and hit the WET Deck for signature cocktails and DJ beats.

Book @ The Marriott From $550 per night.

Stella di Mare Dubai Marina

A recent addition to Dubai as of 2018, Stella di Mare Dubai Marina is the first international location for the Egypt-based hotel brand. The five-star property includes 369 rooms decorated in Art Deco style, three restaurants, a gym, and a 550 sq m spa complete with steam rooms, indoor Jacuzzis and an outdoor swimming pool. The hotel’s three bars – a lobby lounge with snacks and Italian coffee, a pool bar, and a rooftop watering hole serving cocktails and Marina views – are set to be highlights.

Book @ Booking.com From $241 per night.

Magic Camps Dubai

There’s much to live up to when ‘magic’ is in your name. Magic Camps Dubai delivers a spellbinding stay in an otherworldly dunescape and personalized service that borders on wizardry – so yes, we’d say they nailed it. After a Jeep safari through the desert, you’ll arrive at a private tent village far from the madding crowds of Dubai. How you spend the rest of the experience is up to you. Sandboard, ride camels, stargaze, conquer the scorched terrain on a quad bike, or take in a private birds of prey display.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $3,468 per night.

Melia Desert Palm

Melia Desert Palm Dubai is an Arabian oasis located on a 160-acre polo estate. The standard fare of spacious accommodations, bars, restaurants, a spa and fitness facilities are all at guests’ disposal here, but it’s the equestrian flair that sets Melia Desert Palm Dubai apart. The property includes four polo fields, a riding school, stables for up to 300 horses and plenty of equine-inspired decor. If four legs aren’t your thing, keep your own two fighting-fit on the jogging and cycling tracks that snake throughout the grounds. In the event you have to outrun an errant camel, you’ll be ready.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $453 per night.

Rove Downtown

Dubai is famous for extravagance and excess, but rarely do we associate the city with funky eccentricity. Rove Downtown is out to change that. From the Instagram-friendly art collection to the on-site Starbucks to the affordable price point, Rove Downtown caters to a tech-savvy (and budget-conscious) Millennial crowd who find Dubai’s glamorous stays too stuffy for their tastes. But that classic Dubai opulence is never far away – the Dubai Mall is within strolling distance and many rooms boast a Burj Khalifa view.

Book @ Booking.com From $161 per night.

One & Only The Palm

Join us in peaceful elegance at One & Only The Palm’s beachfront oasis. Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah peninsula, this cool hotel in Dubai exceeds guest’s expectations with their flawless style and comfort. Choose between the Manor House, Palm Beach Mansions or Beachfront Villas for your stay, only steps away from sand beneath your feet. Join Three-star Michelin Chef Yannick Alleno for dinner at Stay and experience the taste of French cuisine right in Dubai. After dinner, catch drinks at the trendy 101 Bar, overlooking Dubai’s decadent skyline and private marinas. As far as cool Dubai hotels go, the One & Only The Palm tickles the fancy of those with only the most decadent tastes.

Book @ Booking.com From $1,096 per night.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Nestled on the eastern crescent of the peninsula lies Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Inspired by Thai architecture, the Anantara brings a taste of Asia through their design and cuisine. Explore the flavors of the Mekong with dishes from Vietnam and China with cooking classes at hand. Explore the resort by Thai river boats or operated tuk-tuks. When you’re done, send the kids to the teen clubs and relax in the traditional Turkish hammam at the Anantara Spa. An unforgettable experience in revitalising your spirit with ancient rituals in promoting serenity. What makes this one of our featured cool hotels in Dubai? The Over Water Villas, exclusive to the Anantara and can not be found anywhere else on the Palm.

Book @ Agoda From $557 per night.

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Prepare for a neoclassical time warp as you approach the Palazzo Versace, located in the heart of Culture Village. Inspired by a 16th century Italian Palace, this luxury hotel is held in high regards from visitors around the world. Known for their elaborate Italian furnishings, the hotel brings a classic, homey feel to the ultra-luxe landscape of this epic city. Live the Versace lifestyle, meandering through lavish gardens decorated by lagoons and reflection ponds. Explore the shores of the historic Dubai Creek. At night, head to Q’s Bar and Lounge for live music, exclusive drinks and the world’s finest cigars.

Book @ Agoda From $387 per night.

Armani Hotel Dubai

The Armani Hotel takes cool hotels in Dubai to a whole new level, literally. Located in the Burj Khalifa, the Armani Hotel is apart of the highest megatall skyscraper in the world. Yes, at 829.8m (2.722ft) this building breaks 17 world records related to buildings highest amenities. Take in an extensive view of Dubai on the worlds highest outdoor observation deck at 452m (1.483ft) above sea level. Party at the ultra-chic Armani/Prive night club located on the 144th floor, where the best parties in the city take place. Sleep in authentic Italian luxury, for every room in this boutique hotel features the personal touch of designer Giorgio Armani himself.

Book @ Agoda From $984 per night.

Vida Downtown

For taste of urban Dubai, Vida Downtown can fulfil your refined palette. Choose between one of their chic accommodations, ranging from deluxe rooms to the Boulevard Suite. A neutral coloured modern styled 2 bedroom space with walk through closets. Cool down in their luxe pool/relaxing deck, where the sun shining and the drinks are flowing. What attracts guests to this cool hotel in Dubai is it’s location to the cities attractions. Located in Old Town, Vida is close to the Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, the Ice Rink and children’s entertainment venues. For a cultural experience, head over to Qamardeen Souk from the hotel for a traditional Arabian souk.

Book @ Agoda From $331 per night.

The H Dubai

For an eclectic experience, book your next vacation at The H Dubai. From the service to the furnishings, this hotel radiates boutique luxury in ways that no other hotels in the city do it. Work out at the Quantum Health Club and experience the exclusive LES MILLS virtual workout studio. After, head up to the the invigorating whirlpool for relaxation. The H has a collection of 10 unique bars and restaurants for you to choose from, so you’ll never go hungry. Make sure to join Delphine’s Hollywood Brunch on Friday’s. A vibrant event in the city with live entertainment, excellent service and an elaborate spread of food to cure your hangover.

Book @ Agoda From $238 per night.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

A member of Hilton Hotels, the Waldorf Astoria is guaranteed to provide a unique hotel experience on the Palm Jumeirah. Boasting 200 meters of private beach, this cool hotel in Dubai offers rooms and suites with remarkable views of the Persian Gulf. Perfect for the family man, the Waldorf Astoria offers a supervised Kids Club so you can indulge in the endless amenities Dubai has to offer. Have your Personal Concierge arrange a wind-sailing or paddle boarding experience. Drop the kids off and head to the spa, where you can choose from 50 high-end treatments. Enjoy Michelin-starred cuisine and sunset cocktails at Palm Avenue. Just don’t forget to pick up the kids before you head back to your room for the night!

Book @ Agoda From $343 per night.

