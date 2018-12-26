Say bonjour to Paris, the global hub for haute couture and classical architecture that has inspired designers since the 1500s.

The boutique hotels of the City of Lights have a sense of chic style that only Parisians can bring together. Each tells a story that transcends time, beginning streetside at the neoclassical structures of elegant townhouses and ending at the foot of your contemporary suite.

The competition for the best is heavy and the options are plenty, but read on and explore our top picks for cool Paris hotels.

Grand Pigalle Hotel



Founded by three childhood friends, Grande Pigalle Hotel blends trendy eccentricities and a buzzy ambiance with the charm of living in one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Paris. Designer Dorothée Meilichzon’s Victorian-meets-Deco interiors are reminiscent of a stylish cocktail bar – a fitting choice, considering the hotel was imagined as a “bed and beverage” concept by the folks behind the much-loved Experimental Cocktail Club. The theme continues throughout the space, from carpets embellished with martini glasses to rooms featuring minibars stocked with small-scale cocktails bottled by the in-house bar.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $156 per night.

Nolinski Paris

Located on the popular Avenue de l’Opéra, the Nolinski offers a modernist refuge from the historical streets of Paris. From the outside, draping plants and turquoise tinted shades complement a classic, sober structure. The reception, built from Carrara marble, radiates luxury from the moment you walk through the doors. A minimalist yet elegant design by Jean Louis Deniot joins classical prestige with modern aesthetic, while spice scented spaces and luminescent rooms ignite the senses. Meander through the Palais Royale gardens nearby, or have a drink at the Brasserie Rejane where local Parisians hangout and dine.

Book @ Agoda From $432 per night.

Hotel Marignan Champs Elysees

Hotel Marignan Champs-Elysées offers guests the quintessential Parisian experience. Built out of a historic home in the 8th arrondissement, this cool hotel in Paris oozes exclusivity, with only 50 rooms and suites available. Pierre Yovanovitch, a designer known for his fresh takes on historic spaces, brought contemporary comfort to the hotel after a redesign in 2012. Now, guests can relax on the finest furnishings while people watching on a private, airy balcony or step outside to explore the beautiful buildings of the Triangle d’Or.

Book @ Agoda From $315 per night.

Buddha-Bar Hotel Paris

The Buddha-Bar Hotel comes from the creative imagination of Raymond Visan. A globe-trotter himself, Visan designed this welcoming space to tell the story of “a voyage within a voyage”. More than a hotel, the Buddha-Bar embodies a lifestyle of luxury with personalized service, a vibe that combines contemporary French living with fine Asian culture, and a hip location in the heart of Faubourg St Honore. The Buddha-Bar is moments away from high-end boutiques, haute couture workshops and Parisian cultural attractions. Enjoy shabu-shabu, a Japanese-style enchanted forest and ultra-chic designs all in one place in this extraordinary hotel next time you’re in town.

Book @ Agoda From $444 per night.

Hotel Bienvenue



Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s chic portfolio, which also includes nearby Paradis and Panache. With colourful interiors by Chloé Nègre, fantasy cake creations from baker Anaïs Olmer, and a garden courtyard adorned by artist Julien Colombier, Hôtel Bienvenue caters to a cool crowd with itchy Instagram fingers. The rooms are petite, as is the case in much of Paris, but the nightly rate is hard to beat and the bustling South Pigalle location will keep you too busy to spend much time indoors.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $90 per night.

The Peninsula Paris

The Peninsula Paris was named a Parisian ‘palace’ by the French Tourism Department and it’s hard to argue with that distinction. This hotel defines chic tourism with an expansive, Renaissance-style structure built by Pierre Lescot in 1546. Spend the day exploring the home of haute couture with designers like Elsa Schiaparelli and perfumer Serge Lutens, or take tea and browse rare gemstones at the boutique of acclaimed jewelry designer Marie-Helene de Taillac. Luxury meets classical culture at the Parisian ‘palace’ of hotels.

Book @ Agoda From $969 per night.

La Réserve Apartments

Explore the classical elegance of La Réserve Apartments, where your two-bedroom home away from home comes with a view of the Eiffel Tower. Located in a traditional Haussmann building, this chic stay showcases a 19th century exterior accompanied by the modern interior design of Rémi Tessier. Exclusivity is key at La Réserve. With only 10 apartments on site, guests enjoy immaculate and personalised service from the staff, as well as luxuries like a well-stocked wine cellar and grocery baskets. Airbnb who?

Book @ La Réserve From $1,939 per night.

Hotel & Spa La Belle Juliette

Follow heroine Juliette Recamier as you experience the Hotel & Spa La Belle Juliette. Each floor of this immaculate 19th century space tells a different story about Juliette’s life. Each room has its own feel, with refined colours, carefully chosen materials and exquisite fabrics that are quirky yet harmonious. Relax in the garden or people watch from your window overlooking the tranquil rue du Cherche-Midi. Don’t miss the serene spa, where you’ll find a swimming pool equipped with massaging waterjets and a steamy Turkish bath.

Book @ Agoda From $194 per night.

Le Roch Hotel & Spa

Le Roch brings a casual yet elegant environment to this suite of cool Paris hotels. Designed by city local Sarah Lavoine, the interior of the hotel plays on shades of black, blue and wood for a true Parisian ambiance. Natural light flows into each room, showcasing the high-end wooden accents and designer furnishings, and creating a calming vibe throughout the premises. The wellness area boasts an indoor swimming pool illuminated by carefully placed candles for a peaceful swim. When you’re finished, head through a secret passage for an exclusive entrance to the spa’s Turkish hammam on site.

Book @ Agoda From $386 per night.

Hotel Montalembert



The Hotel Montalembert, built in 1926, is a 5-star stunner located in the heart of Saint Germain des Prés on the Left Bank. A 2016 renovation added contemporary tweaks to the hotel’s grand old-world aura, resulting in an elegant blend of mod and retro that perfectly suits the city. Guests can avail themselves of a library, a cosy den, a seasonal terrace, and in-room spa services courtesy of Carita. There’s even a VID (Very Important Dog) service that spoils your pup with canine-centric goodies like treats and a cosy basket.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $316 per night.

La Maison Champs Élysées

Your experience at La Maison Champs Élysées begins at the airport, where guests who have booked a suite are treated to a limo ride to the hotel. You are dropped off at a Haussmann-style townhouse, inside of which you’ll find hidden theatrics and interesting art pieces courtesy of the mind of Martin Margiela. The non-conformist space offers unobtrusive luxury mixed with contemporary lines and more than a few playful touches. La Maison Champs Élysées is a place to be both spoiled and surprised.

Book @ Agoda From $256 per night.

Le Burgundy

Haute couture is the Parisian way, and Hotel Le Burgundy does it best. Bringing together classical elements and timeless chic, this trendy stay defines modernity. Dine at Le Baudelaire, where Michelin-starred Chef Guillaume Goupil delivers vibrant flavours. Relax at the inviting Spa by Sothys. Flex your credit card in the endless boutique shops along rue Saint-Honore. The award-winning concierge at Le Burgundy will lead you in the right direction for all your travel needs.

Book @ Agoda From $438 per night.

Saint James Paris

Arriving at Saint James Hotel makes you feel as if you’ve been transported back to an old-world European estate. A hotel particulier, this neoclassical home was constructed in the 19th century on the site of Paris’ first aerodrome. Today Bambi Sloan has given it a playful blend of eclectic design with deep, cultural heritage. Don’t be surprised if you see zebra heads alongside diamond chandeliers as you explore this exuberant château. The essential stops during your stay include the dining room of Chef Adrien Brunet, the library turned lauded cocktail bar, and the Guerlain spa.

Book @ Agoda From $368 per night.

Hotel Particulier Montmartre

The Hotel Particulier Montmartre is a must-stay for any luxury traveller passing through Paris. Five exclusive suites populate this 19th century family home, each with its own distinct design. Step into the luxuriant gardens for a taste of the French countryside in the heart of the city, or enjoy gourmet dining and hand-crafted cocktails in an intimate setting that has charmed countless epicureans from Paris and abroad. Chic and romantic, the Hotel Particulier Montmartre is a golden secret amongst hotel connoisseurs.

Book @ Agoda From $336 per night.