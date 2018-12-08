When John Brown, a 67-year-old Australian pensioner’s Russian ‘girlfriend’ asked him to send her money for a plane ticket and to help with her “cost of living” he became frustrated that ANZ wouldn’t let him make the transaction.

John had been in touch with her for three months, he told them. In that time they had exchanged love letters (via email), photos, and a scan of the girlfriend’s passport.

But they had never met.

On the phone with ANZ’s international payments team, John insisted his girlfriend was real, and requested the transaction go ahead—despite the team identifying the transaction as suspicious and alerting the ANZ scam unit.

The scam unit contacted John and explained the transaction could be the work of a scammer, however due to the depth of the deception, John still wanted the transaction to go ahead.

Fortunately, the scam unit requested that John send over a copy of his girlfriend’s passport. The passport was found to be a fake, which the scams unit explained to John.

“It was only then that he realised that it was a scam.”

John was about to wire $1,000 to the scammer before the scams unit stepped in. And this is just a drop in the luminous green bank vault that is ‘romance scam’ fraud.

These types of rackets increase during the Christmas holidays, preying on Australians’ desire not to be alone over the festive season. And, according to the findings, men are more susceptible.

New data from ANZ’s dedicated scam unit shows that, last summer, more than 600 investigations were conducted. In this time a total of $6.6 million was sent by customers in scam-related incidents, with 58% of reported scam victims being men.

According to the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan Research, Australians are expected to spend almost $4.8billion online this summer. Given the level of scam activity expected to take place this year, there is a lot of money there to be lost.

“In particular, they need to be aware of fraudsters capitalising on people’s generosity, vulnerabilities and simple lack of time during this period,” (ANZ press release).

Specifically, the types of scams to watch out for this holiday season are:

Digital e-cards from someone you don’t know

Online shopping scams through fake classified ads and auction listings

Online donations to fake charities

Phishing emails promising Christmas sales

Fake travel and holiday deals across legitimate-appearing websites and social media

To prevent yourself and relatives from being conned, heed the following advice:

Pause before sharing your personal information – ask yourself, do I really need to give my information to this site or person (hint: if it doesn’t feel right, don’t share it)?

Activate two forms of identification – with Two Factor Authentication (2FA), you provide your password and something else such as a code sent to your mobile device or your fingerprint – before you can access your financial accounts.

Call out suspicious messages, and be aware of current scams. If an email, call or SMS seems unusual, check it through official contact points or report it.

Turn on automatic software updates – set your software, operating system and apps to auto-update to make sure you get the latest security features.

Other than that: enjoy silly season!

