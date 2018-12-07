Australian Retailer Suggests You Buy Your Family A Gun For Christmas 

Forget goodwill: this Christmas is about sending your irritating in-laws a message.

However much you hope we are joking, if you take Gunworld’s Queensland firearm store at its word, that could well be what ends up under your tree.

If anything, a handgun could be a great way to surprise a never-impressed relative this Chrissy?

All jokes aside: a billboard in Queensland advertising guns as Christmas presents has been slammed by the state’s Police Commissioner.

A billboard advertising a gun as the perfect Christmas gift, has drawn fire from the Queensland Police Commissioner. #7News pic.twitter.com/qfawM6QonQ — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) December 6, 2018

The huge billboard for Gunworld’s Logan firearm store features a handgun wrapped up alongside the slogan: “What’s under your tree this year?”

Located on the side of Loganlea Road in the south of Brisbane, the ad has drawn fire from Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, who believes—although it is legal—it is inappropriate and should be removed.

“It’s abhorrent and should be taken down,” Stewart told the ABC.

“I would like to see the billboard taken down. I don’t think it’s necessary.”

“People who use firearms for their sport or work,” he continued, “Know where to go to purchase guns and I don’t think we need that type of advertising.”

“I respect those who own guns and use guns for their hobby or sport, I understand that, but there is a balance and I think we have the balance pretty right [here in Australia].”

The public are not too happy either, with various social media users calling the ad “disgraceful” and complaining, “We are not America.”

“How about a nice advert of ‘accidents happen, but some are more easily fixed than others’. Guns have no place in suburbia.”

That said, others pointed out it’s not illegal to advertise guns in Australia, and called the negative press an “overreaction.”

“Nothing wrong with it. They’re a business advertising like all others do. They don’t complain about half-naked women on billboards, so why this?”

At the time of writing, Gunworld has neither commented on the controversy, nor removed the ad.

