THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Wearing A Bracelet Isn’t As Feminine As You Think; Here’s The Masculine Way To Do It

Wrist candy done right.

Share
Flip
Email
Full screen
1 of 9|Viola Milano|Viola Milano finds inspiration in the culture and lifestyle of the classic Italian gentleman. Their bracelets are nonchalant and bold, making your wristgame look natural not OTT.
2 of 9|Tiffany's & Co|The New York brand is all about the Upper East Side of the Big Apple with fine men's jewellery designed to last a lifetime. This Venetian ID bracelet is a more sophisticated version of the military original.
3 of 9|Omega|The Omega bracelets are a new addition to the timepiece brand. Both the Ploprof and Sailing bracelet lines have a connection to sailing and diving, made from stainless steel and moulded rubber, that's colourful and easy to wear.
4 of 9|Luis Morais|A Luis Morais bracelet will add a vibrant focal point to your everyday looks. Most come made from fine glass beads in an array of colourways and eclectic motifs
5 of 9|Peyote Bird|Peyote Bird's jewellery channels the spirit of the American west. Designed by Navajo artist Mr Karl Nataani, their metallic cuff is cast from sterling silver, slightly burnished, and tipped with a pair of turquoise stones.
6 of 9|Alexander McQueen|Alexander McQueen bracelets are for edgy additions to your rocked-up wrist. McQueen's skull in metal tone shines up the leather wrap, comfortably doing up for placement next to your slim leather timepiece.
7 of 9|Thomas Sabo|Thomas Sabo brand’s signature rock’n’roll vibe isn't amiss with its bracelets. Small yet detailed, bracelet motifs include sterling silver skulls and karma beads add a contemporary, edgy finish as well as understatedly elegant feel.
8 of 9|Bottega Veneta|Italian to the style core, Bottega Veneta's woven intrecciato leather provides an easy way to bring some sprezzatura into your everyday outfits. It's all about a hint of relaxed Italian flair.
9 of 9|Luis Morais|Brazilian jeweller Luis Morais has been known since 2001 for his stylish beaded bracelets. Intricately constructed from fine materials, Mr Morais key materials include ebony, sandalwood and gold.

Bracelets and blokes. It’s a complex mix. But in the last couple of seasons, bracelets for men have taken off as a major trend. Especially, among those style aficionados (think Pitti Uomo, per favore). From leather bands to braided cord, to wooden beads and metallic cuffs, the world’s fashion icons and film stars are flexing their wrist-game (beyond the foolproof watch) and adopting the bracelet.

But not without some rules, of course. The trick is finding bracelets that don’t look like you just raided your lady’s jewellery box. You want pieces that are stylish and masculine, made from interesting materials and in colours that are conducive to the mix-and-match stacked effect.

Not only will this kind of arm candy boost your style cred, it’s easier – and far less stressful – than relying on a hot date to raise your aesthetic profile. Here’s our guide to the best mens bracelets. Sweeten that wrist.

Metal Chains & Cuffs

Metal bracelets, steeped in military tradition, are historically the most popular due to their simplicity and ruggedness. Getting specific, ID bracelets are key, rating high on the masculinity spectrum due to their bulkiness and silver tone colour. Feature pieces on their own, wear metallic bracelets on your right hand wrist, opposite the watch and play with matching the tone of the metal to your watch for a cleaner look to your accessories style.

As for metal cuffs, be careful not to buy one resembles a bangle. Burnished metal or oxidised styles make the cuff appear more masculine. Pairing a leather cuff with a metal variety injects some toughness into the wrist. Plus, it’s a great way to add texture and layering.

Leather Band Bracelets

Like metal, leather is masculine and its formalities can be played around with. Wider cuffs are seen as more casual while finer, thinner bracelet types are more chic. Leather bracelets can be woven or simply a crafted, single piece of leather that wraps once or even twice around the wrist, then tied or closed with a press stud or clasp fastening. And, unlike metallic bracelets, leather contrasts well against watch dials, complementing the wrist nicely, as you stack your bracelet and timepiece together on the same arm.

Fabric Woven Bracelets

The fabric woven, like its leather brother mentioned above, is quite popular. But its cotton or poly material mix makes it much cheaper than animal hide. Plus, colour and pattern is where the fabric woven shines, opting for a colour that matches your pocket square or tie when wearing a suit or your cotton shorts when lazing by the pool. Woven bracelets are designed to be stacked with a watch or complement a ring, and look great paired with a leather and metal bracelet, covering all your bracelet basics.

Hybrid Charm Bracelets

Special mention is order for this type hybrid variety. This type varies depending on the brand and occasion for wearing, but generally consists on a plain bracelet band in leather or fabric and a bold metal feature – the clasp itself or a metal tone charm attached the bracelet. The hybrid design – material and metal – makes it flashier than most, especially if the bracelet itself is brightly coloured edge with a bling-ed metal charm or glitzy clasp, designed in a bold motif (think an anchor, insect or flower).

Bead Bracelets

In recent seasons, the beaded bracelet has earned top spot as the most popular arm accessory for men. And their popularity lies in their vast selection. From wooden varieties – for something ethnic-inspired – to luxury crystal, bone and glass versions, as well as more affordable and old plastic styles, you can find a bead to best match your mood, style and dress code.

They look great stacked, mixing bead patterns, sizing, material and colour for a combo that is oh so you. With a formal suit, go monochrome and minimal, while summer events – like the races or weddings require colour and texture, drawing on colours from your outfit to make the bracelet pop.

Now you’ve got a taste for mens bracelets, click through the slideshow for our 10 great examples of arm candy for men.

Subscribe

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.

z