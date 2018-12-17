Picture a scarf. It’s just a rectangular piece of fabric, no? It couldn’t possibly be any simpler, and yet so many men are baffled about how to wear one (or worse, convinced that it is not a real man’s accessory).

Listen up, gentlemen: a scarf is not an assault on your masculinity, nor is it difficult to wear. It’s actually quite functional and stylish if done right.

Whether you’re braving the winter cold, protecting yourself from the sun in the warmer months, or just looking to add a little flair to your wardrobe, it pays to know how to rock this kind of neckwear.

Scarf With A Suit

The scarf and suit combo is a true classic for the colder seasons. It doesn’t take a lot of effort at all and can add another layer (literally) to your dressier wardrobe. When wearing a scarf with a suit it’s important to ditch the knotted look. That’s because you’ll still want the tire and dress shirt to still peak through. As a result, simply drape the scarf over your neck without any complicated knotting. If it’s a long scarf, fold it in half and drape as necessary.

And colours and patterns? Anything looks good if you have the confidence to pull it off. Choose a scarf with a bit of contrast for that extra pop or if you want to go down the subtle route, simply choose a scarf colour that matches your suit.

Scarf With Jeans

One of the coolest casual winter looks is the leather jacket-jeans and scarf combo. This is where your scarf knot game can get a little more fancy considering your base layer is just a simple tee or something light. This will allow you to add thickness to the scarf to make it a bit more noticeable.

Try the insanely simple Parisian knot: just fold your scarf in half, place it over the back of your neck, and pull the loose ends through the looped end. The benefit of this knot is that it’s easily adjustable (just remember that it’s not a necktie – keep it loose) and can be tucked into your jacket for added warmth.

Scarf With Jackets, Bombers & Coats

Jackets and scarves are a no brainer. This can extend to coats, bombers and the aforementioned leather jacket. The same rule here applies when rocking scarves with jackets – choose ones that add a bit of contrast to your outerwear. This essentially turns a functional piece into something a little more stylish.

As long as it doesn’t compromise the functionality or aesthetic of the rest of your outfit, no one will question using a scarf as the pièce de résistance. Patterns can also work perfectly fine here if you want to go for a more muted colour without looking flat.

Scarf With A Hoodie

This one won’t keep you as warm as the others in winter, but it will keep you at the top of the best dressed list. A small scarf could be just the extra dose of swagger your outfit needs. Pick something with a bold colour or design, or choose a scarf that compliments your other accessories, like this chap’s hat and sunglasses. It’s attention to detail like this that separates the men from the boys (sartorially speaking, of course).

Need more inspiration? Hit the gallery for some cool scarf looks on guys.