Learn how to wear a denim shirt. There was a time when these were reserved solely for unfashionable dads, but we’re pleased to announce that that time has passed. Now fashionable dads can don the denim shirt, and so can you. Dress it up, dress it down, layer it, leave it open.…the possibilities are practically endless, and you can rock them all just like these awesome dudes below.

A Denim Shirt & Jeans aka The Canadian Tuxedo

Don’t listen to what other people say. The Canadian tuxedo aka double denim is totally cool. The trick to making double denim work is correct contrast and shades of denim. Ideally you want different shades of denim on top and bottom. That means black jeans and dark blue denim shirt, white jeans and a light blue denim shirt (for Summer) or dark denim below and a washed shade up top. Tuck or no tuck. Add a belt and some suede boots or just stick with sneakers.

Denim Shirt & A Blazer

When it comes to dressing your denim shirt up for a smart casual occasion then you can beat adding a blazer to your look. Combined with jeans or chinos will enable you to add a classic cotton or linen blazer to spruce up your denim shirt. For the colder months you can add layers with a cardigan or knit, or a coat if required. For summer months go for a light coloured linen blazer with your denim shirt.

Denim Shirt & Chinos

Denim may have gotten its start as workwear, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress it up on occasion. A foolproof option is to pair it with chinos, and tricks it out with carefully thought-out accessories: a watch on one wrist, bright beaded bracelets on the other, a classic pair of aviators, and an understated scarf around the neck. Even the shirt itself has interesting details, like the grain of the fabric and the seams up the front.

Denim Shirt & A Suit

If you really want to push the envelope, consider incorporating denim into your formal attire. We’re not saying you should wear a denim suit to your best friend’s wedding (if it didn’t work for Justin Timberlake, it definitely isn’t going to work for you), but if you’re feeling ballsy why not wear your denim shirt with a suit jacket and a tie? Just make sure it’s a slim-fit shirt (with cutaway collar), so it isn’t bulky under the jacket.

Denim Shirt & Shorts

When Summer hits or you’re dashing away for that Winter vacation, you’ll want to pack your shorts and a denim shirt. The denim shirt is actually one of our favourite pieces for fashionable air travel, so there’s no reason not to pack one. Pair your denim shirt with chinos shorts, camo shorts or even dress shorts. Should you tuck it in? We would go for a half tuck or no tuck on the denim shirt and shorts combination. Boom!

