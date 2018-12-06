Ipads are no longer just for kids and grandparents. An excellent tool to whip out at your next meeting to explain a point in detail, or simply a convenient way to continue your Youtube binge into the early hours of the morning, the ipad has something for everyone—making a quality cover the perfect Christmas gift.

Daily Edited

Worried an ipad won’t cut it at work? Never fear: Daily Edited make epic ipad covers for the sophisticated gent, with a matte black finish and the option to insert your initials, free of charge, on the cover.

Buy @ Daily Edited From AU $169.95.

Incase

If you’re after a stylish multi-angle protective case for your iPad Pro, Incase Australia’s Book Jacket Revolution is just the ticket. Not only will it protect your ipad, it also converts into a stand with four viewing angles and features a moving mount that lets you rotate your iPad for easy landscape or upright portrait viewing.

Buy @ Go In Case From AU $69.

Comme Des Garçons

Part of the ‘Classic’ series, Comme des Garçons’ SA0203 is made from premium cow-hide leather with subtle gold detailing, and makes for the perfect luxury Christmas gift for the man or woman who already has it all.

Buy @ Comme Des Garçons From AU $375.

Apple

If you are a traditionalist, Apple is where you go to match your ipad with its maker. Whether you’re after an ipad with a stand, or a basic protector sleeve, here you’ll find everything you need.

Buy @ Apple From AU $65.

STM Goods

From its Atlas model to the famous “Dux,” STM Goods really provide the… goods… when it comes to looking after your electronics. Whatever generation your ipad, you’ll find a cover for it here.

Buy @ STM Goods From AU $49.95

Bellroy

With its magnetic bumper closures, pockets for cables and stylus pen slots (not to mention the quilted microfibre lining), Bellroy have made a name for themselves with their ipad and Tablet cases.

Buy @ Bellroy From $75

Pelican

Choose between the hardy and handy Voyager, with its raised edges, thick back and built in kickstand, or the sleek Vault, with it’s double-hinged folding cover, allowing full screen access when in use, and easy transport when closed. As a bonus: all Pelican iPad cases come with a lifetime guarantee, and a military-standard build quality to back it up.

Buy @ Pelican From AU $69.

Herschel Supply

Priced in a reasonable range, but with an aesthetic out of its quarter (in a good way), the Herschel Supply ipad cover is a trusty, fashionable way to cart around your electronic steed.

Buy @ Herschel From AU $69.95.

Moleskine

Moleskine is here to help you shield your devices from work to home and everywhere in between. Iconic Moleskine design features include rounded comers and an elastic band, whhich protect your tablet on the move, ready to capture, develop and share ideas wherever you are.

Buy @ Moleskine From AU $59.95

