IWC Debut Their Latest Striking Watches Ahead Of SIHH 2019

The year might not be over yet but that hasn’t stopped IWC Schaffhausen from jumping the gun ahead of SIHH 2019. The Swiss luxury watchmaker showed off its pre-exhibition timepieces in the form of four striking Pilot’s watches this week.

The quartet comprises of two new Spitfire models, a new TOP GUN model (our pick of the bunch) and a “Le Petit Prince” special edition. Here’s a quick run down of each one.

Pilot’s Watch Double Chronograph TOP GUN Ceratanium

Striking in design and unashamedly masculine, the latest TOP GUN Pilot’s Watch features innovative Ceratanium construction – a unique composition of titanium and ceramic developed in-house by IWC. The patented material achieves the lightness and scratch-resistance of ceramic whilst retaining the inherent strength of titanium. It’s also the first Pilot’s Watch to ever be finished entirely in jet black which is suitable for sensitive skin as well as being highly resistant to corrosion.

Movement: 79230 mechanical chronograph

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, split seconds hand, small seconds counters at 6, 9 and 12 o’clock, day/date

Case: 44mm Ceratanium case

Dial: Black dial, black hands

Strap: Black rubber with textile inlay

Water Resistance: 60m

Power reserve: 44 hours

Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Spitfire

Inspired by the fearsome British warplane of a bygone era and the Mark 11 navigation watch, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Spitfire is an execution of both function and form. This is especially highlighted with a bronze case paired to an olive green dial and brown leather strap.

Movement: 69380 mechanical chronograph

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, small seconds counters at 6, 9 and 12 o’clock, day/date

Case: 41mm bronze case, titanium case back

Dial: Olive green dial

Strap: Brown leather calfskin

Water Resistance: 60m

Power reserve: 46 hours

Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Spitfire Edition The Longest Flight

Another variation of the Spitfire model is the Pilot’s Watch Timezoner ‘The Longest Flight’. As another first for the IWC, the watch features the patented Timezoner mechanism for the first time ever. The silver hue meanwhile is inspired by the “Silver Spitfire – The Longest Flight” project – a Spitfire which was specifically designed to fly around the world. As such, the watch can be easily set to different timezones by simply rotating the bezel. When the bezel is turned the watch will automatically adjust the hour hand, 24-hour display and date at the same time. This particular model is limited to 250 pieces.

Movement: 82760 mechanical movement

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date display, 24-hour display for Worldtimer function

Case: 46mm stainless steel case

Dial: Black dial

Strap: Green textile strap

Water Resistance: 60m

Power reserve: 60 hours

Big Pilot’s Watch Constant-Force Tourbillon Edition Le Petit Prince

When you see a distinctive midnight blue hue, you can attribute this to the work of French aviator and author, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. His most famous literary piece was “The Little Prince” (Le Petit Prince) and this new timepiece from IWC looks to capture the essence of that story through fine watchmaking. The latest addition comes as the first Pilot’s Watch to feature a constant-force tourbillon movement. The beauty also lies in the case which is made of ‘hard gold’ – a special variant of red gold which requires a sophisticated manufacturing process to produce a material that is 5 -10 times more wear-resistant than conventional red gold. The level of engineering involved means that there’ll only be 10 examples made. Movement: 94805 mechanical movement

Functions: Hours, minutes, power reserve indicator, moon phase display, tourbillon window

Case: 46.2mm 18K hard gold case

Dial: Midnight blue dial

Strap: Brown calf leather

Water Resistance: 60m

Power reserve: 96 hours