This Company Uses Cognac Making Techniques To Create Extreme Luxury Fragrances

“My scents are very autobiographical,” says Kilian Hennessy.

“They are created with the utmost sincerity. I absolutely love when people really get what emotion I’m trying to express.”

The amount of fragrances out there are staggering, but to truly stand out in the game you need an ace up the sleeve. Kilian’s is both formulaic and unashamedly provocative. His scents are unique because of the money and freedom he allows his perfumers to work with.

Crack open any premium fragrance from two competing labels these days and you’re guaranteed a significant chance they’ll smell exactly the same. Why?

“Everyone’s scents are being copied over and over,” explains Kilian.

“You’ll never see scents like Straight to Heaven or Good Girl Gone Bad copied. That’s because of the quality of essential oils we choose and the overdose of them in our scents.”

Complementing this is the fact that Kilian only works with a single perfumer for every scent he produces. There’s no team to back him up in the creation process, evaluation phase or fancy endorsements. It’s a move that allows Kilian to focus solely on his greatest goal – to tell a story purely through the sense of smell.

“A great perfume is always a great story first. Like every great movie has a script first, so do perfumes.”

The perfect analogy of this is how a director would choose their actors or actresses to best perform the roles the script demands. Kilian chooses a different perfumer to work with depending on the script and emotion he’s trying to express within that single fragrance.

It’s painstaking work but it’s how Kilian has built its reputation amongst the mediocre.

“When I started my brand, I wanted to go back to the old way of writing perfume, with 50, 60 or even 70 percent of the formula in dry down notes.”

“In order to achieve that, I work with woods, resins and vanilla notes that really allow the perfume to stay longer on the skin.”

An Absolute of Jasmine or Rose will always be more expensive than their synthetic replacement. The result however is a fragrance which lingers on the skin even till the next day.

“This is exactly what I wanted to achieve,” says Kilian.