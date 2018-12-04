Low Carb Snacks That Will Instantly Replace Your Craving For Fries

Making the transition from fries to canned fish is always a struggle. Especially as the premise of a low carb diet is to eat more protein and fat during meals, so you don’t need to snack at all.

But when you’re starting out, you need all the help you can get. And the last thing you want is to end up in a pit of deep fried fear and self loathing. So what do you do? You buy healthy snacks.

Luckily for you, thanks to the increasing popularity of low carb regimes like the Keto and Atkins diets, endorsed by everyone from Lebron James to Kim Kardashian, there is a wealth of information on how to make the “snacking transition” as easy as possible.

If you want to know more about the risks and benefits of going ‘low carb’, check out the following.

RELATED: The Ketogenic Diet – The Truth About How It Will Impact Your Health

However today we’re simply going to focus on low carb snacks that will help you in your quest for visible abs. Cue: Max Lugavere, author of NY Times best-seller #GeniusFoods, who recently took to Instagram with some healthy, low carb snack suggestions.

According to Max, most Ketogenic diets require you minimize your carbohydrate intake to 5-10% of calories (depending on your activity levels), while filling out the rest with fat (about 60%) and protein (about 30-35%).

The above snacks should help you hit that elusive 90%.

But before you hop down the supermarket, Max has some words of advice. First of all; don’t confuse Biltong with Jerky: “Biltong is an air dried beef seasoned with vinegar and spices, no sugar (unlike beef jerky!).”

As for deli meats: “Stick to those that are minimally processed and do not contain additives, fillers, and preservatives.” And finally, “For canned fish… make sure the fish is packed in either water, extra virgin olive oil, or tomato sauce. None of those unhealthy grain and seed oils…”

RELATED: Experts Reveal How Many Carbohydrates You Can Eat Without Ending Ketosis