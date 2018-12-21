Meet The Handcrafted Leather Pieces Designed To Advance Your Career

This feature has been produced in partnership with Montblanc
Eat. Sleep. Work. Repeat. It’s a lifestyle choice played out too often in today’s make-or-break world, but no one said you had to play by their rules.
You’re a maverick. A creator. A leader. A negotiator. A purveyor of your own earthly pursuits with dangerous levels of charisma and a smile that could defuse the angriest of angry lovers.
To be a successful man in the modern world you need to stand out for all the right reasons and this very same principle applies to the world’s sharpest leather companions.
From the boardroom to your next client meeting to the seat next to you at the bar, Montblanc’s Urban Racing Spirit Collection is meticulously handcrafted to see you to the red-ribboned finish line time after time.
Life’s a rat race and this is how you take on its greatest challenges in style.
The Origins Of Leather
The world’s finest leather forms the cornerstone of Montblanc’s latest Urban Racing Spirit Collection. The premium material revered the world over didn’t always start this way though. Its illustrious status of today had to be earned, just like yours.
It started in prehistoric times where dried animal hides were used by early humans as a form of clothing and shelter to protect themselves against the elements. Over the centuries this fondness towards the functionality of animal hide grew until the very first evidence of leather was discovered in 1300 BC.
By then the importance of leather had been established with thriving civilisations around the world developing their own techniques to soften and preserve animal hide. These ancient techniques were passed on from father to son and would include interesting methods like the use of smoke and animal grease.
The greatest milestone in leather’s history however wouldn’t happen until the time of the ancient Hebrews who discovered the practice of vegetable tanning – the very same process that exists till this day in Italy’s most prestigious and traditional leather tanneries. It is this enduring process that gives every piece of leather its unique colour, character and longevity.
As 1200 BC rolled around the Ancient Greeks would use them to make sandals whilst the Pharaohs and Queens of Egypt embraced them as a royal dress code. Rome in contrast used leather as an outer protective layer worn over armour for their foot soldiers.
Fast forward to today and leather continues to seep into every facet of functional design and contemporary fashion.
Montblanc is a name that thrives on this ideology and the evidence lies in this very collection.
Some of the world’s most skilled hands in leather reside at Montblanc's Pelleteria in Florence.
Enter The Montblanc Pelletteria
A piece of leather is only as good as the deft hands that nurture it and some of the world’s most skilled hands reside in the Montblanc Pelleteria in Florence. The tradition of fine leather workmanship continues to be practiced at this modern facility lined with vintage tools.
The name of the game? To craft handsome leather goods that nurture a centuries-old tradition, a tradition founded under the impeccable workmanship of the city’s craftspeople during the Renaissance era.
It all begins with leather selection at the Montlbanc Pelleteria. Only the most immaculate specimens are chosen by master craftspeople to become part of the Montblanc story.
These craftspeople assess the finest animal hides based on their grain, colour and softness. It’s a critical specification that must be met in order for the material to be deemed suitable for moulding into a luxurious companion for life.
From here a combination of traditional tooling aided by today’s cutting-edge technology forms the final product whether that be a card holder, a wallet or a backpack.
Most importantly, every piece that leaves the Montblanc Pelleteria will have a story to tell over time, just like the milestones of your professional career.
Unleash Your Urban Racing Spirit
In the real world, limits are pushed in order get to the top.
It’s the way of any natural born leader and it’s why Montblanc’s Urban Racing Spirit Collection is crafted with pure comfort, versatility, functionality and longevity in mind.
Your professional affair with signature German design created to last a lifetime begins here.
Urban Racing Spirit Slim Document Case
With its vintage racing inspiration and young, dynamic city look, the Slim Document Case combines smooth and perforated soft leather made of full-grain cowhide. A special jacquard lining, with red-on-black detailing, recalls the red line of the detachable adjustable strap and zip pullers.
Urban Racing Spirit Backpack With Hook Closure
Vintage racing inspiration meets a young and dynamic city look with the Backpack with Hook Closure. The piece combines smooth and perforated soft leather made from full-grain cowhide which is chrome-tanned and dyed through. Offering the perfect union of urban and business needs for a man always on the move, it has 1 main compartment, 1 zipped front pocket, 1 side pocket with press buttons for a bottle, 1 additional side pocket, and 1 zipped compartment for shoes on the bottom.
Montblanc Augmented Paper Urban Racing Spirit
The future of writing is here. On the outside Montblanc’s Augmented Paper Urban Racing Spirit is characterised by a combination of smooth and perforated leather with a touch of red. On the inside there’s all the essentials of modern business with a lined 144-page red notebook and a Montblanc StarWalker Ballpoint Pen housed in a perforated leather zipper case. Montblanc’s Augmented Paper allows you to write on traditional paper yet access those handwritten notes via your mobile device. It achieves this by converting handwritten notes into digital text which can be accessed on your smartphone or tablet for easy sharing.
Urban Racing Spirit Envelope
On the go never looked this good. Vintage racing inspiration is married with a dynamic city look for Montblanc’s Envelope. The carrier brings smooth and perforated soft leather to the game along with special jacquard lining with red-on-black detailing. It features 1 main compartment and 1 zipped front pocket, along with 1 zipped pocket, 1 phone pocket and 1 writing instrument loop on the inside.
Urban Racing Spirit Key Fob Bar
Small in stature, big in style and functionality. Montblanc’s Key Fob Bar is an essential to everything that matters in a man’s life. The Key Fob features two rings for several keys whilst offering a sporty yet stylish aesthetic. The signature red line through the centre marks the signature of the Urban Racing Spirit collection.