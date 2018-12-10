You imbibed today’s happiness with last night’s pale ale, and have woken up feeling like death. If death was hungover and had run out of Berocca.

But before you can stomach lunch-time’s Pud Thai and Coke, you must survive breakfast. The thought of Bacon makes you queasy though, so you reach for the healthiest thing on the menu: an Acai bowl.

According to your yoga mate, this Amazonian berry cures everything from ‘Beer-itis’ to your sense of impending spiritual doom. It can even make you an influencer on Instagram.

The only problem? Potential diabetes.

According to online fitness coach, Calorie Comparing, a fully loaded peanut butter Acai bowl has the same number of calories as 17.3 chocolate chip cookies.

They also claim that this is an industry wide problem; “With so many options labelled as clean, natural raw and unprocessed, the health and fitness industry has made relationships with food… confusing.”

“As a result the healthier choice becomes misinformed and can end up being (unintentionally) a high calorie dense choice.”

Even though an Acai and peanut butter smoothie bowl seems like a dieters go-to, this graphic puts the calorie bomb into stark relief.

Further offenders include protein balls, agave syrup, grapeseed oil, fruit on the bottom yogurt, orange juice and ‘heart healthy’ cereals (see: Snacks You Thought Were Healthy But Actually Damage Your Diet).

As avid Cadbury connoisseurs, partial to the odd sugar crash and chocolatey pit of self loathing, what we don’t quite understand, however, is their next claim.

“If you’re craving a chocolate chip cookie, it is not that hard to find the balance in your day and have one or two with your afternoon tea.”

As it turns out, various commenters were confused about this too, asking: “What about the macros and micro nutrients?” and pointing out that, unlike cookies, “Acai bowls keep you filled up for the whole day.”

Touche.

That said, Comparing Calories’ original point still stands: “Your food choices should consider your diet as a whole rather than cleaning up one meal that may be nutrient dense but is also in fact way too high in calories.”

“Eating clean doesn’t always mean eating flawless.”

And to bring the story to a stomach rumbling conclusion, one smart-arse Instagram commenter reckons he’s found the perfect balance: “I’ll have half the bowl, 8 cookies and a glass of almond milk.”

