We wouldn’t recommend diving into your girlfriend’s makeup bag or shoe collection any time soon, but that doesn’t mean you have nothing to learn from her. Somewhere along the line, someone decided guys should only use “manly” products – like, I dunno, beer-scented soap and bacon toothpaste – and the idea stuck. But who likes to be limited? Screw the status quo and start thinking for yourself. Rebels are sexy. Even rebels in women’s fragrances are sexy. These 5 are worth a try:

Black Orchid by Tom Ford

Opulent, dark, luxurious, sensual – Black Orchid is an utter showstopper all round. In the floral-spicy heart of the scent dwells the Tom Ford black orchid, layered between top notes of French jasmine, black truffle, ylang-ylang, black currant and citrus and a base of patchouli, sandalwood, dark chocolate, incense, amber, vetiver, vanilla and balsam. The jet-black, art deco-inspired bottle is the perfect companion to Black Orchid’s dramatic allure.

Bois des Iles by Chanel

A warm, woody scent created in 1926 by Master Perfumer Ernest Beaux and Parisian couturier Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, Bois des Illes is evocative of a stroll through an autumnal forest. Dry and spicy notes derived from precious woods spiral into a heart of sweet flowers, including iris, rose and jasmine, and vanilla. According to Chanel, Bois des Illes was the first woody fragrance created for women.

Portrait Of A Lady by Frederic Malle

Frederic Malle‘s Portrait of a Lady is named after the 1881 novel by Henry James and designed by Dominique Ropion. Notes of raspberry, cassis, rose, cinnamon, clove, benzoin, sandalwood, patchouli, frankincense, ambroxan and white musk combine to form a baroque and sumptuous fragrance that floats between oriental and chypre. If you’re after longevity, this one’s a keeper.

She Wood by Dsquared2

Dsquared2‘s She Wood arrived on the scene in September 2008 following the success of He Wood for men. The creation was built from the base of the men’s scent, and shaped by adding notes more typical of a fragrance for women. The result is a potion that’s far from classically girly. Top notes: lemon, neroli and jasmine. Heart: violet, heliotrope and musk. Base: cedar, vetiver and amber.

Féminité du Bois by Serge Lutens

When Féminité du Bois was launched in 1992, its strong and traditionally masculine core of cedarwood was a truly avant-garde choice. It was a ground-breaking play on the woody masculine and the sweet feminine, and revolutionised the world of women’s perfume. Féminité du Bois is also notable for being the birth of the Lutens brand and its signature blend of sweet, spiced, dark fruits nestled in a wooded framework.