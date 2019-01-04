Bespoke suit? Check. Bench-made leather shoes? Check. What about your skin and hair? A tired complexion and bed head are not only signs you’re on overload, they’ll undo your style investments and keep you looking drab.

Thing is, a well-groomed gent is one that: gets a second look in after a first date, impresses the boss or client at work and has a certain togetherness about him first thing Sunday morning, even after a few the night before with mates.

Miracle, right? Wrong, good skin and hair is available to all. If you’re tired of looking tired, here are the best grooming products for men right now.

Bioderma Micellar Water

A fresh-faced morning starts with proper skin care the night before. That’s easier said than done if it’s been a hectic night out, but Bioderma’s micellar water makes it easy. Micellar water contains tiny oil molecules called micelles that act as magnets to pull dirt, pollution, loose skin and other nasties from the surface of your skin. It’s a perfect pre-bed ritual to prevent impurities from weaseling their way under your skin’s surface, causing acne or blocked pores at a later date.

How to use it: Soak a cotton pad. Swipe it over your face and eye area to cleanse. No need to rinse after, simply dry gently.

Kiehl’s Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate

Like a face-swap (but without the Snapchat filter), this micro-peel concentrate serum from Kiehl’s is designed to fight the signs of ageing — while you sleep. It works by accelerating cell turnover, so you wake with newer looking skin, eliminating uneven skin tone and rough textures. Plus, it contains sustainably sourced quinoa; tell that to all your eastern suburb friends.

How to use it: Apply at night after cleansing and toning but before a concentrated serum. Follow with your nightly moisturiser.

Perricone MD CBx For Men Super Clean Face Wash

You haven’t already, you need to make cleansing part of your daily routine. Like a dermatologist in a bottle, Perricone MD’s gel-to-foam cleanser is a lightweight face wash that rids your skin of the daily grind without over-drying. The CBx for Men Collection is designed specifically to address men’s key skincare needs with phytocannabinoids, which are naturally-derived from the hemp plant and deliver potent antioxidant benefits to stressed out skin.

How to use it: Apply a generous amount to moist skin and work into a lather. Rinse with warm water. Can also be used to soften stubble prior to shaving. Follow up with a skin toner.

Grown Alchemist Enzyme Exfoliant

Sick of flakey, bumpy skin? You need to start exfoliating. Not just a skin-thing your girlfriend does, exfoliating helps control oil buildup, evens out your skin’s texture and tone, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and preps skin for a smooth shave. Grown Alchemist’s Enzyme Exfoliant contains a complex blend of fruit extracts that hydrates facial skin while gently dissolving dead skin cell bonds, resulting in enhanced cell renewal.

How to use it: Massage onto cleansed skin, including the eye area. Leave on for 5-10 minutes. Rinse off thoroughly. Follow with your preferred serum and moisturiser.

Hims Morning Glow Vitamin C Serum

You know your diet needs plenty of vitamins, but how about your skin care routine? Vitamin C is a powerful ingredient that fights sun damage while evening out your skin tone and giving your complexion a brighter, healthier glow. Serums boast many of the same beloved ingredients as your normal creams in a higher concentration to maximize the benefits. The Morning Glow Vitamin C Serum from Hims promises to help you look as though you’ve gotten a full eight hours of beauty rest and have your shit together.

How to use it: Gently apply every morning after cleansing and before your moisturiser or sunscreen.

Aesop Facial Hydrating Cream

Aesop’s facial hydrating cream is a dream-cream for men. It’s not too thick, so it won’t clog your pores, but it’s full of all the necessary goodies: vitamin E to nourish and mineral-based zinc oxide, which coats the skin to protect against the sun. And it smells like masculine sandalwood — nothing chemical or grandma-smelling here. It’s the perfect everyday use cream, for a better feeling face, all day.

How to use it: For all skin types, simply massage a small amount onto the face after cleansing and toning the skin.

Jaxon Lane 100% Hydrogel Bro Mask

A mask is not only a relaxing way to spend a hangover, it can help erase the effects of a long day at work and an even longer night at play. Put it in easy-to-use sheet mask form and there’s no excuse not to pop one on after an evening of excess. The 100% Hydrogel Bro Mask from Jaxon Lane is made with advanced hydrogel technology for maximum hydration and absorption of active ingredients including vitamins, collagen and plant extracts. The formulation is specifically designed to target problems common to men, including blemishes, redness, sun damage and fine lines.

How to use it: Remove protective films from top half. Apply mask to face, adjust and smooth to fit your facial contours. Repeat with bottom half. Leave on for 20 minutes. Discard mask and pat serum onto skin.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer

Caffeine does more than provide energy on a slow-moving morning. Alcohol dilates blood vessels, which can result in an eye area that looks puffy and bloated. An eye cream formulated caffeine can revive tired-looking eyes by constricting blood vessels, reducing puffiness and dark circles as a result. An eye cream with cooling properties, like Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer, provides additional refreshing relief while smoothing the under-eye area and adding weightless hydration.

How to use it: Apply a small amount around and under eyes in a patting motion.

Anthony Hand Cream

You can tell a man's life story by his hands. And his age. Cracked, wrinkled hands means you need to moisturise. Anthony hand cream refines your skin by diminishing the appearance of fine lines and smooths out rough textures. The cream's AHAs provide a more even skin tone, while glycerin and aqua cacteen hydrate dry, damaged skin. Now you won't feel like sandpaper when you hold hands with your significant other. How to use it: Apply a generous amount to your hands after washing. Reapply throughout the day to keep your hands soft.

Aveda Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

They say prevention is far better than a cure. And the same goes for hair loss. Aveda’s ‘Invati’ shampoo exfoliates the scalp and removes buildup and excess sebum that can clog pores and inhibit hair growth. The shampoo is designed to refresh your scalp with salicylic acid and plant actives so your ultra-conditioned hair is stronger and less likely to break. Luscious locks, long-time.

How to use it: Massage into wet hair and scalp. Rinse.

D R Harris Wet Shaving Kit

Rather than try keep hair on your head (or face), here’s the trick to effectively get rid of it. D R Harris has released a Made In England wet shaving kit, for the next best thing after a professional blade shave at the barber. Comprised of four pieces, you’ll get a Mach 3 blade razor, badger hair brush and a wash bowl, to easily lather your chin and cheeks. Stylishly hung on a chrome stand — to let the bristles dry properly — the cream set will add an old-world charm to your bathroom basin too. Much better than any plastic, disposal razor ten-pack.

How to use it: Refer to our guide for the perfect shave.

Geo. F Trumper Coconut Oil Shaving Cream

Coconut oil is the ‘grease’ for hipster foodies. And now it’s the must-have shaving cream for your face #paleo. Made in the UK, Geo F. Trumper’s soft shaving cream is scented with coconut oil, so you’ll smell like a summer holiday even at work. It actually contains coconut pulp, but without the grit, so it’s smooth to apply with only a small amount required for each shave, giving you enough lather comfortably.

How to use it: Best used with a shaving brush.

Molton Brown Black Peppercorn Body Wash

Putting more spice in your shower life, Molton Brown’s Black Peppercorn body wash carries Madagascan black peppercorn oil, which acts as an exotic antioxidant protection. The wash is also fragranced with coriander and a herby basil to balance out that peppery tang. Did we mention it’s award-winning?

How to use it: Use in shower daily.

Marvis Aquatic Mint Toothpaste

Too cool for Colgate? Marvis’s ‘Aquatic Mint’ toothpaste is a luxurious way to maintain your pearly whites. It’s made in Florence, so now you can boast that your toothpaste and your leather dress shoes are both Italian-made. The creamy, non-gritty texture is super minty with no aftertaste, so you have long-lasting fresh breath all the time. Plus, the packaging is an apothecary-inspired tube, which will look smart next your wet shave kit.

How to use it: Apply a pea-size amount onto your toothbrush, twice a day with brushing.

Tom Ford For Men Concealer

There’s no shame in the men’s makeup game if you’re looking particularly rough around the edges. Tom Ford For Men Concealer comes in a twist-up stick and is designed to applied with your fingers after your moisturizer or eye treatment. Use it to reduce visible redness, blemishes, under-eye circles or razor nicks. With a bit of blending, it will camouflage your imperfections with a natural, imperceptible finish.

How to use it: Apply a small amount to a finger and dab it onto areas that need concealing. Blend gently until melds seamlessly with your skin.

Baxter of California Hydro Salve Lip Balm

If your pout has turned into a parched pucker, lip balm is a must. The award-winning Hydro Salve Lip Balm from Baxter of California is a paraben-free formula infused with deeply hydrating shea butter, vitamin E and coconut oil to lock in moisture and soften lips. Not only will it make you instantly more kissable, its no-shine finish won’t leave you with a girly glossy look.

How to use it: Apply liberally to lips as needed.

