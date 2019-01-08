Hollywood Superstars Join Forces With Breitling To Launch The ‘Premier’ Collection

You don’t earn your place in this world by watching it cruise by. You mould it. You change it. And you leave your greatest mark behind whilst forging your own story.
This is a way of life that perfectly embodies the Breitling Squad, an initiative which brings together a team of leaders in their respective fields to make a statement – nothing is impossible with action, purpose and a pioneering spirit.
Whether it’s a jet squad, a surfer squad or an explorer squad, one underlying theme of the Breitling Squad concept is persistence and time. Persistence is an inherent trait that turns a follower into a leader, and time is the constant required to nurture one’s craft into something special.
Breitling’s latest recruitment is the Cinema Squad, a collective of artists who reflect this code and have demonstrated unwavering persistence over time to become leaders in their field.
The names need no introduction. Brad Pitt. Charlize Theron. Adam Driver. Daniel Wu. All hail from different regions of the world but all have paved their way in the entertainment industry to become influential figures of style and talent on the big screen.
Georges Kern who is the man leading Breitling’s modern day renaissance believes there’s a unique place for this breadth of inclusion.
“We believe in the power of a team, the strength of a group, and the mutual identification of a common target, which ultimately leads to success.”
With that movement in play, the synergy between Swiss luxury watchmaking and chasing dreams on land, at sea or in the air can finally be realised. Aspirations can turn into realisations over time and there’s no better piece to take on that journey than a Breitling.
Introducing The Breitling Cinema Squad
Mr. Brad Pitt
One of the best known faces in the business is Brad Pitt. But long before he was a Hollywood A-lister, a young Pitt was enrolled in a journalism course. He wasn’t ready to settle though.
With his love of films he relocated from Missouri to Los Angeles and left his course two weeks before he was set to graduate. It would be one of his most challenging and rewarding decisions ever made.
Pitt played the struggling actor role for years before his big break would come in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire alongside company like Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas and Kirsten Dunst.
He also proved that nothing is impossible with action, purpose and a pioneering spirit.
Ms. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron didn’t fit in during school, her knees gave out during training to become a professional dancer and her time in New York was spent as a struggling model living out of her friend’s basement.
A one-way ticket to Los Angeles would change that though. A chance encounter with a talent agent and two decades on, Theron is now one of the most respected female voices in Hollywood.
Alongside her accolades she has also dedicated herself to numerous charitable causes.
Mr. Daniel Wu
Daniel Wu is a household name in modern Hong Kong cinema. What started as a trip to witness the handover of Hong Kong in 1997 quickly turned into a short modelling stint.
Wu was scouted and thrust into the local spotlight as an American-Chinese actor who couldn’t read or write Chinese even till this day.
Regardless, Wu has starred in over 60 successful films alongside countless acting awards across Asia.
Mr. Adam Driver
Adam Driver has had one hell of a ride. Performance found him at a young age where he sang in the choir at church before he spent his teenage years as a misfit who climbed radio towers and co-founded his own ‘fight club’ with friends. After enlisting in the military, Driver worked as a door-to-door salesman and telemarketer.
After leaving the military due to an injury, Driver went back to his other love – acting. A feature role in Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar before moving onto Star Wars would cement Driver as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.
The Relationship Between Cinematic Art And Mechanical Art Is Stronger Than Ever And The Proof Is In Breitling’s New Premier Collection
The latest timepieces from the Swiss watchmaker are designed to evoke an air of confidence, charisma and class, much like their big screen counterparts.
The most definitive feature is the collection’s diversity. There are 29 model variations under the 2018 Breitling Premier collection name. This extensive portfolio ensures that any individual’s personal style and taste are met without compromising on what the Premier name was built on: sophistication and elegance.
The origins of the Premier collection dates back to 1940 during a time where Breitling boldly shifted away from their aviation and ocean roots for something different. The original Premier collection served as the watchmaker’s debut into the fashion world which married proven performance with prestige.
Today that very same name and design ethos has been resurrected in the brand new Breitling Premier collection.
Explore Breitling’s Premier Collection
Premier B01 Chronograph 42
Ref: AB0118221G1P1
Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, small seconds counter, 30 minute chronograph counter, date window
Material: Stainless steel
Diameter: 42mm
Case-back: Screwed in sapphire crystal
Dial: White dial with contrasting black subdials
Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m)
Strap: Black crocodile leather with contrasting white stitching
Movement: Self-winding mechanical movement
Power reserve: Min. 70 hours
RRP: AU$10,990
Premier Automatic Day & Date 40
Ref: A45340211G1P1
Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, day and date window
Material: Stainless steel
Diameter: 40mm
Case-back: Screwed in
Dial: Silver dial with gold hands
Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m)
Strap: Brown crocodile leather with contrasting white stitching
Movement: Self-winding mechanical movement
Power reserve: Min. 38 hours
RRP: AU $5,890
Premier Automatic 40
Ref: A37340351C1P2
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds counter
Material: Stainless steel
Diameter: 40mm
Case-back: Screwed in
Dial: Blue dial with silver hands
Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m)
Strap: Blue crocodile leather with contrasting white stitching
Movement: Self-winding mechanical movement
Power reserve: Min. 38 hours
RRP: AU$5,490
Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Bentley
Ref: AB0118A11L1X1
Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, small seconds counter, 30 minute chronograph counter, date window
Material: Stainless steel
Diameter: 42mm
Case-back: Screwed in sapphire crystal
Dial: British racing green with contrasting black subdials
Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m)
Strap: Green crocodile leather with contrasting white stitching
Movement: Self-winding mechanical movement
Power reserve: Min. 70 hours
RRP: AU$11,250