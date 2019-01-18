Iconic Cartier Santos Arrives In Striking New Monochrome Finish

Cartier is continuing to build upon the success of the Santos name following its re-introduction into the luxury watch scene last year.

2019 sees a trio of signature Santos timepieces with truly modern appointments. A larger case, striking new dual-tone finishes and a completely new movement marks the arrival of a Santos guaranteed to turn heads.

The reason for the new 43.3mm x 51.3mm case is attributed to the new chronograph movement – a natural progression for the Santos – which now features a start/stop pusher on the left side that falls in line with the crown on the right which also houses the chrono reset function. No doubt a well thought out design to accompany the new mechanicals.

Fans of the Santos can choose from a stainless steel variant with an 18k yellow gold bezel, a solid 18k rose gold version or our favourite, the stainless steel with a black ADLC steel bezel. The three models come with a choice of matching alligator, steel bracelet and rubber straps integrated with Cartier’s QuickSwitch system which allows the straps to be changed without tools.

Case: 43.3mm x 51.3mm x 12.5mm in stainless steel with black ADLC bezel, stainless steel with yellow gold bezel, and solid rose gold

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date, chronograph

Dial: Satin silver

Power Reserve: 48 hours

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Strap: Alligator leather, rubber strap, metal bracelet