When it comes to car accidents, Sydney knows how to make a headline. Last year it was the unfortunate valet driver who left a $300,000 Porsche wedged underneath an orange Subaru. This year, however, has started off in even more dramatic fashion.

Last night, Sydney’s Inner West Police Area Command’s Facebook page posted photographic evidence of one of the most bizarre car crashes in recent memory, which took place around 3pm yesterday.

“In other news… After an accident today, a car flipped and landed the back of a truck at Macquarie Fields,” the social media post read.

The Sydney Morning Herald followed up with more information, explaining exactly how the man managed to land his Holden Astra in the back of a tipper truck: “Emergency services were called to the scene at Evelyn Street in Macquarie Fields about 3pm after a 38-year-old man hit a trailer ramp, causing him to flip and land in the rear of the parked truck, according to police.”

“Police said it was unclear if speed was a factor in the accident.”

“The driver of the car, who was the sole occupant, was trapped for a short time before being taken to Liverpool Hospital with a shoulder injury,” the article continues.

As the accident was not fatal, other Sydney residents felt a little light hearted ribbing was only appropriate…



Although some of them seem to be confused as to how much the car was really worth….

Others were actually quite funny.





RELATED: Vintage Porsche 356 Speedster Sinks Into A Canal After Getting Hit By Van