Elon Musk Wants To Build A $1 Billion Dollar Tunnel To Solve Sydney’s Traffic Problem

Part time mad scientist, full time technology entrepreneur, Elon Musk has just expressed an interest in helping reduce Sydney’s peak hour traffic, quoting $1 billion on Twitter for a high-speed transit tunnel through the Blue Mountains.

This came after independent NSW MP Jeremy Buckingham reached out to Musk on Twitter (out of genuine curiosity or in a bid to get his name out there before the next election, we’ll never know…), and asked, “How much to build a 50km tunnel through the Blue Mountains and open up the west of our State?”

Musk responded in his trademark casual style; “About $15M/km for a two way high speed transit, so probably around $750M plus maybe $50M/station.”

About $15M/km for a two way high speed transit, so probably around $750M plus maybe $50M/station — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2019



As reported by the ABC, if such a feat were made a reality, “People would not actually drive through the tunnel—their vehicles would be secured on platforms that can travel at high speeds between stations.”

“Commuters would access the tunnel by driving electric vehicles into the station before being transported via elevator into the tunnel… (before) a special vehicle would then transport them at high speeds between stations.”

“A similar tunnel system,” the ABC article continued, “Is being tested in Los Angeles where cars are lowered into the tunnel on a lift before being moved through it on platforms at high speed.”

The local response? Aussie billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes described the move as “a bargain for Sydney,” while MP Buckingham (unsurprisingly) spruiked the idea: “You could live out in the beautiful western region of NSW, enjoy the lifestyle, clean air and national parks while commuting into jobs centres of Penrith and western Sydney,” he said in a statement.

“The infrastructure plan takes the pressure off traffic congestion and resources in Sydney, while providing a lifeline for our regions.”

In addition, The NSW Farmers’ Association reportedly said it was delighted to see “its” idea finally get some airtime. However, although the potential tunnel is capable of transporting vehicles at 240km/hr, based on his current projects in LA, the tunnelling process is much slower: “Aspirationally, we should be slightly faster than a snail,” Musk said previously about the tunnelling process.

Oh and as Business Insider points out, “We live in a country that has an horrendous track record of cost blow-outs on infrastructure projects. So when we discuss, “Putting a massive tunnel under a UNESCO World-Heritage-listed National Park inhabited by some very eco-conscious residents, it’s worth recalling that there is a specific local phrase for promised infrastructure projects: the bullshit express.”

That said, nobody believed Musk would follow through when he first promised to build a battery capable of fixing South Australia’s power problem in fewer than 100 days—a feat which he followed through on, “Constructing a giant lithium ion battery after partnering with Neoen and beating more than 70 competing bids in a government procurement process,” (ABC).

So don’t write it off; but don’t hold your breath either.

RELATED: The Secret To Selling Your Car, According To Elon Musk