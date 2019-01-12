What To Do When You Match With Your Barista On Bumble

Matching with your barista on bumble is like running into a friend with an identical KFC Krusher: it’s not the sexiest way to be spotted, but you’re both clearly thirsty. Thick shakes aside: matching with a stranger is stressful enough. But when it’s someone you are guaranteed to run into, the stakes are even higher.

What if they didn’t realise it was you when they swiped? What if they swiped ironically? What if they’re actually into you? Random thoughts turn to elaborate scenarios: “Can I casually hook up with my barista, or do I have to start a relationship with them?” Of course: the simplest solution is to find somewhere new to get coffee.

However, if you actually want to try and hook up with your barista, we’d recommend arming yourself with our tried and tested advice; a) to maximise your chances, and b) to minimise any potential awkwardness. And tread carefully, because—as one Reddit thread recently revealed—the consequences can be quite inconvenient…

Not only might you have to find a new cafe (if things get ugly), but, as one unfortunate dater found out—your crush might have only swiped right in a sort of friendly, mutual acknowledgment, only to be highly confused when you reveal you’ve been lusting after them for months…

Suffice to say: as well as helping you work out exactly where you stand, your opening line needs to go down as smooth as a Macadamia Macchiatto. If you find this tricky: we’ve compiled a list of tips for you.

Panic

When your phone first informs you that your bearded crush (or tattooed crush-ette) is interested in more than just your bizarre taste in caffeine, you should take a second to panic. While this may seem counter intuitive to generating a solid plan, taking a moment to absorb the gravity of the situation will help you come up with a realistic strategy. Remember: your morning java is at stake. Do not take this lightly.

Make Up Your Mind

Unlike matching with a stranger, you can’t just ignore or block your barista if you change your mind on seeing them once you’ve already matched (well, you can, but it might put a damper on your next few coffee breaks). So make sure you’re attracted to them. Are you willing to put your morning pick me up at risk for the sake of a one night stand?

If not, it’s crucial that you defuse any sexual tension. Fast. Try a light hearted joke like: “How many dick pics have you gotten so far, lol” (but make sure it comes off as a joke, not a pick up line). On the other hand, you are willing to give it a shot, we suggest you keep reading…

Think Of A Plan

If you are ready to add some ‘spice’ to your pumpkin latte, you need a plan of action. Are you going to play it cool, or take a leading role? Consider your interactions so far. Have they been flirty? Do they expect you to be flirty? Do they even know how to spell your name? Use this as your guide to picking an appropriate ice-breaker…

Come Up With Some Humorous Ice-Breakers

If you are looking for a balanced approach—not too strong, not too weak, “Come here often?” is a good choice. It starts the conversation, has a touch of humour about it, and is fairly straightforward (consider this the flat white of openers).

Other options are the “Monkey covering eyes emoji,” which is perfect for when you’re wanting to signal interest but still allow them to make the first move (the latte of openers) and, “I always had a mini crush on you”—for when you want to make your intentions perfectly clear, and get things moving as quickly as possible (the double espresso of openers).

Take It To The Next Level

If your ice-breaker goes well, casually suggest going out for a few beers. Or better yet: that they teach you their “coffee” skills. At your place. On the coffee machine you just oh-so-coincidentally bought.

