Every January the technology journalists of the world, and thousands of consumer technology companies converge for a marathon of press conferences and exhibits to reveal products and services we’ll be using in the near and distant future.

We flew to Las Vegas, sat through the briefings, experienced all the latest products and put a strong filter on what is really exciting for us in 2019.

The LG Signature Oled TV R

If the only place to keep your TV has the potential to block a great view then here is a TV that can vanish entirely. This is a television that has a screen that can roll up and down into a seriously impressive soundbar. The screen is a 65 inch OLED with 4K resolution so when you’re watching Billions, it’ll look damn good. The audio from that soundbar? Stunning. Inside that rectangular prism lives a 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system which can also be used without the TV raised for a great home stereo.

Foldimate

Look, no one loves doing laundry, but if you’ve been watching any of the Marie Kondo show, it’s time to neaten up. We found a machine that will make you look like your life is in order. The Foldimate is an appliance that you’d keep in the laundry and feed it your t-shirts, polo tops, pillow cases and even button up shirts. In seconds you’ll find them folded and ready in the bottom drawer. We aren’t even kidding and it takes seconds.

LG HomeBrew

In prior years, if you wanted to start making your own beer it was like a chem-lab you ran in the garage and it likely tasted bad. LG have essentially created a Nespresso machine for beer. Through a partnership with Muntons for the brewing expertise, you’ll be able to make five litres of beer through capsules used in the LG HomeBrew. It will take two weeks to go through the brewing process and you’ll have American IPA, American Pale Ale, English Stout, Belgian-style Witbier, and Czech Pilsner to choose from.

Whirlpool Connected Hub Wall Oven

If you’re feeling the pressure of becoming a better cook then a little guidance can help. The cookbooks are old school, and no one wants to go to cooking school. This oven from Whirlpool will help you though. With a transparent LCD screen on the oven door you can be guided through your next meal with an online database of recipes, view how the meal inside looks from your smartphone and even receive suggestions based on food preferences of the people in the family and the amount of time you have to prepare dinner.

Impossible Burger Version 2.0

The mad scientists at Impossible Foods are on a mission to remove the need for us to have animals in the food chain. This isn’t with a goal of saving the lives of animals, it’s the better the environmental impact of millions of cows that graze and pollute the earth. They developed a burger patty to replicate the look, texture and taste of a beef patty. It’s made in a lab and we tasted it and were left speechless.

Geoff Quattromani is a tech commentator across various TV and radio networks and can be reached via Twitter.

